Marina Vallarta launches Boca Negra mural project to boost tourism and community art

Marina Vallarta’s Residents Association launches the Boca Negra Mural, a 500-meter-long community art project aimed at promoting tourism and showcasing Puerto Vallarta’s natural beauty.

A new art initiative in Puerto Vallarta’s Marina Vallarta neighborhood is turning a long, oceanfront wall into one of the city’s most vibrant attractions. The Marina Vallarta Residents Association has launched the “Boca Negra Mural” project, a 500-meter-long collaborative mural designed to celebrate local culture, nature, and community spirit—just steps from the ocean.

The wall along Boca Negra Street, which stretches for more than five football fields in length, is being converted into a public art space with contributions invited from residents, visitors, businesses, schools, and other organizations. Participants are encouraged to paint 10-meter-wide by 2-meter-tall segments of the wall, contributing to a massive shared artwork that doubles as a community-driven tourism promotion.

The mural’s themes include environmental protection, marine life, coastal landscapes, nautical scenes, and other imagery that reflects the rich natural and cultural heritage of Puerto Vallarta. According to the Residents Association, this initiative is as much about inclusion and identity as it is about aesthetics.

“This project is about more than beautifying a wall—it’s about giving everyone a chance to leave their mark on this neighborhood, whether they’re professional artists or complete beginners,” said a representative from the Association. “It’s a visual celebration of who we are and what we love about this region.”

Boca Negra Street is one of Marina Vallarta’s most scenic routes, offering both pedestrian and vehicle access to the ocean. The street provides panoramic views of the Pacific, the Sierra Madre mountains, and the nearby golf course—making it an ideal setting for what’s becoming a new artistic landmark. The wall also runs adjacent to popular tourist paths, turning it into a highly visible canvas for both expression and promotion.

There are already several finished pieces on the mural, transforming sections of the street into eye-catching backdrops for visitors and residents. The early works feature vivid portrayals of dolphins, sailboats, underwater scenes, and lush jungles, acting as open-air invitations to explore more of what Puerto Vallarta has to offer.

“The mural is becoming a promotional tool for Marina Vallarta and for the city,” said the project’s organizers. “It combines the beauty of the sea, sunsets, and natural surroundings with the power of community creativity. The result is a destination in itself.”

Organizers believe the initiative will encourage community participation and pride while drawing in curious tourists and art lovers. The entire project—planning, materials, and execution—is overseen by the Association’s board of directors, with coordination handled by the project manager and the Head of Supervision. Those interested in participating or learning more are encouraged to contact the Association directly at 322-216-9599.

As art increasingly becomes a tool for tourism and placemaking, Marina Vallarta’s Boca Negra Mural could serve as a model for other neighborhoods looking to combine beautification with community engagement. Public murals have gained popularity worldwide for their ability to turn underused or neglected spaces into cultural landmarks, and Puerto Vallarta—already known for its strong arts scene—is embracing that trend with local flavor.

“We want to build something lasting that belongs to everyone,” the Association said. “A mural this size doesn’t just reflect the community—it is the community.”

With strong local support, stunning views, and an open invitation to participate, the Boca Negra Mural is shaping up to be one of Marina Vallarta’s most colorful additions—blending art, nature, and civic pride in the heart of one of Mexico’s most beloved beach destinations.