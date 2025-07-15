Mazatlán Sees Economic Boost from Cruise Tourism

From January 1 to July 14, Mazatlán cruise tourism brought 227,138 visitors aboard 62 vessels, generating an estimated 355.7 million pesos for the local economy.
