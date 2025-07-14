Flooding Threat Intensifies in Mazatlán as Families Near Jabalines Stream Struggle to Stay Afloat

Over 60,000 Mazatlán residents face flood risks, especially near Jabalines Stream. Experts blame poor drainage, urban sprawl, and streambed invasions for repeated flooding.

In the Jacarandas neighborhood of Mazatlán, flood prevention is a way of life. Nearly every home is built above street level. Many residents have constructed barriers at their doorways or reinforced walls, trying to stay one step ahead of the rising waters.

Jacarandas is one of 94 communities situated along the Jabalines stream, an 11-kilometer waterway that has become the city's most dangerous . . .

