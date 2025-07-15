Mazatlán Museum City project unveils interactive historic circuit

Mazatlán, tourism, cultural heritage, Museum City project, Historic Center, QR code, INAH, visitor experience

Discover how the Mazatlán Museum City project will transform the port’s Historic Center with QR‑coded plaques and a digital heritage tour that brings 19th‑ and 20th‑century landmarks to life.

Mazatlán’s City Council has launched the Mazatlán Museum City project to showcase the port’s long‑standing heritage and offer visitors a richer cultural experience. Under Mayor Estrella Palacios . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter