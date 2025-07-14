Global Conflicts Slow Mazatlán Port Activity as Vehicle Exports and Container Cargo Drop

Mazatlán port faces declines in containerized cargo, oil products, and vehicle exports due to international conflicts, despite a slight increase in total cargo moved in early 2025.

International tensions are taking a toll on the maritime trade industry in Mazatlán, where port officials report a slowdown in container cargo, oil-related shipments, and vehicle movement—despite a modest year-over-year increase in total cargo volume.

According to the Mazatlán National Port System Administration (Asipona Mazatlán), the port handled 1,922,595 tons of merchandise from January . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter