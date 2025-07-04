Mazatlán roads closed for  ‘Carrera Neón Dabalash’ this Friday

/ By

Mazatlán

Carrera Neón Dabalash road closures will suspend traffic on Insurgentes, Reforma and Deportes avenues around Central Park on July 4, reopening by 9 p.m.

The Municipal Traffic Subdirectorate has announced that the Carrera Neón Dabalase will prompt road closures around Central Park on the afternoon of Friday, July 4. Deputy Director of Traffic Mario Ernesto Cruz Hernández warned drivers that preventive measures will begin at 12 p.m., and a full closure will take effect at 4 p.m. to ensure participants’ safety.

Cruz Hernández explained that beginning at noon, patrol units will monitor the so-called “Kilometer Zero” area. Organizers will install a stage there for an artistic performance scheduled before the race. The total suspension of traffic will start at 4 p.m., affecting segments of Insurgentes, Reforma and Deportes avenues.

“Closing these arteries will let us prepare the stretch and keep runners and spectators safe,” Cruz Hernández said. “We’ll reopen the roads once the last runner crosses the finish line and crews remove barriers and debris.”

The race kicks off at 6:30 p.m. from Central Park. The 5-kilometer route heads south along Reforma Avenue, loops at the Glorieta del Venadito in front of the UAS Sports Center, then returns via Leonismo Internacional and an Insurgentes detour before ending back at Central Park.

Organizers expect roughly 2,000 participants, all outfitted in glow-in-the-dark neon gear. Along the course, volunteers will hand out water and first-aid personnel will stand by. The artistic show on the stage will feature DJs, dancers and a light performance to energize runners before the start.

Authorities plan to lift the 4 p.m. closures and reopen roads by approximately 9 p.m., once cleanup crews clear barricades and sweep the streets. Motorists are urged to avoid the closed avenues and consider alternate routes such as Del Mar, Quirino Ordaz or Ejército Mexicano avenues. Drivers should remain alert, follow posted signage and allow extra travel time.

Local businesses and residents near Central Park have received advance notice. City officials ask residents to avoid parking along the affected streets on race day. Public transportation routes that normally cross Reform a Avenue or Insurgentes will reroute around the race area.

City traffic maps and detailed advisories are available on the Municipal Traffic Subdirectorate’s website and social media channels. Residents and visitors can sign up for SMS alerts to receive real-time updates on road status and reopening times.

By taking these precautions and planning ahead, drivers can minimize delays and help ensure a smooth, safe event. The Carrera Neón Dabalash promises to light up Central Park with color and energy—just be sure to leave the car at home or use suggested detours to keep traffic flowing around the course.

Carrera Neón Dabalash road closures will suspend traffic on Insurgentes, Reforma and Deportes avenues around Central Park on July 4, reopening . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • puerto-vallarta-rainfall-hurricane-flossie-july-2025Puerto Vallarta braces for torrential rains as Hurricane Flossie gains strength Puerto Vallarta faces a high risk of flooding as Hurricane Flossie intensifies in the Pacific. Torrential rains and overwhelmed drainage systems pose major challenges for the city. Puerto Vallarta, a city wedged between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to dramatic weather shifts—but this summer, the skies are testing the…
  • raw-sewage-playa-los-muertos-puerto-vallartaMore Raw Sewage Dumping at Playa Los Muertos Appear to Come From Local Hotel Business owners in Puerto Vallarta are demanding action after raw sewage was discovered leaking onto Playa Los Muertos, raising public health and tourism concerns. A raw sewage leak at Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta has sparked outrage among local tourist service providers and business owners, who say the contamination is driving away visitors and…
  • Where do foreigners come from and where do they live in MexicoMexico City Protest on July 5 Challenges Gentrification and Airbnb’s Impact on Housing Residents of Roma and Condesa will gather at Parque México on July 5 to protest gentrification, rising rents, and Airbnb’s effect on local housing. This Saturday, July 5, Mexico City will witness its first organized citizen protest against gentrification—a peaceful but urgent gathering taking place at 3:30 p.m. at the Lindbergh Forum in Parque México,…
  • hurricane-flossie-strengthens-july-1-2025Hurricane Flossie will bring tropical storm conditions to parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco Hurricane Flossie intensifies off Mexico's Pacific coast with winds near 90 mph. Heavy rain, flooding, and tropical storm conditions expected in parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. Hurricane Flossie continued to intensify early Tuesday morning as it moved west-northwestward off the coast of southwestern Mexico, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across multiple states.…
  • no-damage-jalisco-hurricane-flossieNo Damage Reported in Jalisco as Hurricane Flossie Moves Away While Mexico's Weather Service predicted heavy rains, Hurricane Flossie causes no damage along Jalisco’s coast. The Category 3 storm brings light rain and moderate waves as it moves away from the region. The coasts of Jalisco remain calm and largely unaffected following the passage of Hurricane Flossie, a powerful Category 3 storm that is now…
  • José Luis Velázquez RodríguezSEAPAL Official Reported Missing in Puerto Vallarta Authorities in Puerto Vallarta have launched a search for José Luis Velázquez Rodríguez, SEAPAL's head of transparency, who has been missing since June 30. Family and officials are urging the public to report any information. Local authorities and civil protection units have launched a search operation for José Luis Velázquez Rodríguez, head of the Transparency…
  • puerto vallarta lettersPuerto Vallarta needs a new image to create meaningful reasons for travelers to visit Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and international markets. Local business leaders and tourism specialists agreed this week that Puerto Vallarta needs a fresh look and a broader range of attractions to compete at home and abroad. In a…
  • bahia-de-banderas-alcohol-ban-beach-8pmBahía de Banderas bans alcohol on beaches after 8 PM to prevent accidents Alcohol is now prohibited on Bahía de Banderas beaches after 8 PM to reduce risks like intoxicated swimming and crocodile encounters, authorities confirm. In a move aimed at improving public safety and reducing nighttime risks in tourist areas, the Director of Citizen Security in Bahía de Banderas, Briana Guzmán, announced that the consumption of alcoholic…
  • tropical-wave-7-floods-bacalar-chetumal-emergency-responseTropical Wave Floods Bacalar and Chetumal as Navy and Army Activate Emergency Plans Torrential rains from Tropical Wave 7 flood Bacalar and Chetumal, prompting emergency response from the Navy and Army. Several towns remain isolated in southern Quintana Roo. Torrential rains caused by Tropical Wave Number 7 have flooded multiple communities in southern Quintana Roo, prompting a joint emergency response from Mexico’s Navy and Army. Authorities activated their…
  • cabo-corrientes-warning-canceled-hurricane-flossieCabo Corrientes Spared as Hurricane Flossie Warning Lifted, But Pacific Coast Still at Risk Cabo Corrientes no longer under tropical storm watch as Hurricane Flossie nears Mexico's Pacific coast, with dangerous winds and heavy rains threatening Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. The tropical storm watch for Cabo Corrientes was officially canceled Tuesday, offering a measure of relief for the scenic coastal town as Hurricane Flossie continues to churn off Mexico’s…
Scroll to Top