Mazatlán roads closed for  ‘Carrera Neón Dabalash’ this Friday

Carrera Neón Dabalash road closures will suspend traffic on Insurgentes, Reforma and Deportes avenues around Central Park on July 4, reopening by 9 p.m.

The Municipal Traffic Subdirectorate has announced that the Carrera Neón Dabalase will prompt road closures around Central Park on the afternoon of Friday, July 4. Deputy Director of Traffic Mario Ernesto Cruz Hernández warned drivers that preventive measures will begin at 12 p.m., and a full closure will take effect at 4 p.m. to ensure participants’ safety.

Cruz Hernández explained that beginning at noon, patrol units will monitor the so-called “Kilometer Zero” area. Organizers will install a stage there for an artistic performance scheduled before the race. The total suspension of traffic will start at 4 p.m., affecting segments of Insurgentes, Reforma and Deportes avenues.

“Closing these arteries will let us prepare the stretch and keep runners and spectators safe,” Cruz Hernández said. “We’ll reopen the roads once the last runner crosses the finish line and crews remove barriers and debris.”

The race kicks off at 6:30 p.m. from Central Park. The 5-kilometer route heads south along Reforma Avenue, loops at the Glorieta del Venadito in front of the UAS Sports Center, then returns via Leonismo Internacional and an Insurgentes detour before ending back at Central Park.

Organizers expect roughly 2,000 participants, all outfitted in glow-in-the-dark neon gear. Along the course, volunteers will hand out water and first-aid personnel will stand by. The artistic show on the stage will feature DJs, dancers and a light performance to energize runners before the start.

Authorities plan to lift the 4 p.m. closures and reopen roads by approximately 9 p.m., once cleanup crews clear barricades and sweep the streets. Motorists are urged to avoid the closed avenues and consider alternate routes such as Del Mar, Quirino Ordaz or Ejército Mexicano avenues. Drivers should remain alert, follow posted signage and allow extra travel time.

Local businesses and residents near Central Park have received advance notice. City officials ask residents to avoid parking along the affected streets on race day. Public transportation routes that normally cross Reform a Avenue or Insurgentes will reroute around the race area.

City traffic maps and detailed advisories are available on the Municipal Traffic Subdirectorate’s website and social media channels. Residents and visitors can sign up for SMS alerts to receive real-time updates on road status and reopening times.

By taking these precautions and planning ahead, drivers can minimize delays and help ensure a smooth, safe event. The Carrera Neón Dabalash promises to light up Central Park with color and energy—just be sure to leave the car at home or use suggested detours to keep traffic flowing around the course.