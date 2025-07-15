Mazatlán sanitation operations boost daily cleanup efforts for tourism

Mazatlan, tourism, sanitation, public services, urban cleanup, Estrella Palacios Domínguez

Discover how Mazatlán sanitation operations patrol key neighborhoods and tourist spots daily, collecting up to 1,100 tons of waste to keep the city clean and welcoming.

Every morning at 6:00 a.m., Mazatlán’s Urban Sanitation and Parks and Gardens teams hit the streets to ensure the city shines for residents and visitors alike. Under Mayor Estrella Palacios Domínguez’s direction, crews maintain a rigorous schedule . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter