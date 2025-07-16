Mazatlán expects excellent summer vacation season, although weighed down by Sinaloa violence

Mazatlán summer tourism boost is expected as hoteliers report 80 percent occupancy and urge stronger security measures to revive jobs and local businesses being weighed down by violence in Sinaloa. Mazatlán — As the summer vacation season gets under way, local leaders say tourism is set to rise despite ongoing…

Mazatlán summer tourism boost is expected as hoteliers report 80 percent occupancy and urge stronger security measures to revive jobs and local businesses being weighed down by violence in Sinaloa.

Mazatlán — As the summer vacation season gets under way, local leaders say tourism is set to rise despite ongoing security worries. Yudith Verónica Estrada Osuna, head of Coparmex Mazatlán, noted that an influx of visitors could help buffer the economic fallout from a recent wave of violence in Sinaloa. “We continue to suffer the consequences of this wave of insecurity,” she said. “Until we restore tourism, our city’s main economic engine, many businesses will struggle and some may close their doors.”

Estrada Osuna lamented that roughly 18,000 workers in Sinaloa have lost their jobs and were laid off by the Mexican Social Security Institute. She added that many affected families rely on tourism for their livelihoods. Local shops, restaurants and tour operators have already had to adapt to lower demand by cutting hours or trimming staff.

Mazatlán summer tourism boost drives economic recovery

Hotel association leaders expect occupancy to reach 80 percent during the peak season. This rebound could translate into more jobs and higher revenues across the city. “An 80 percent occupancy rate will lift hotel staff, restaurant service teams and small vendors,” said the Coparmex president. “Tourism touches every part of Mazatlán’s economy.”

Business owners say the extra foot traffic will help offset last year’s slow season. Many have introduced promotional packages and flexible booking options to entice families and solo travelers. Taxi drivers and tour guides are preparing to extend their hours, and beachfront vendors are restocking for the expected crowds.

Local authorities are under pressure to back up economic hopes with stronger security on roads and in tourist zones. Estrada Osuna called on all three levels of government to maintain patrols and invest in lighting, surveillance cameras and rapid‑response teams. “We need a visible presence so tourists feel safe from the moment they arrive until they leave,” she said.

Despite the challenges, residents say Mazatlán’s spirit remains strong. Community groups have organized beach clean‑ups and cultural events to welcome visitors. Civic leaders hope these efforts will reinforce a positive image and encourage repeat visits.

With summer in full swing, signs of recovery are already visible. Hoteliers report a rise in early bookings, and local markets bustle with new stalls. If the projected occupancy holds, Mazatlán could regain much of the ground lost to insecurity—and put thousands back to work in the months ahead.

Mazatlán tourism, Sinaloa economy, hotel occupancy, security concerns, summer travel