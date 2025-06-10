Mazatlán tourism recovery gains momentum with summer bookings

Mazatlán tourism recovery gains momentum as chambers project 75–80% hotel occupancy this summer after safety concerns and record events boost confidence.

Mazatlán has faced a roller-coaster of tourist seasons this year, swinging between high, low, and very low visitor levels. Safety concerns and episodes of violence drove many travelers away from parts of Sinaloa, denting the local economy and leaving hoteliers scrambling to win back confidence. Foot traffic has been uneven: one weekend may see full resorts, the next barely half-full. The resulting uncertainty fueled caution among tour operators and service providers alike—but signs now point toward a steadier summer ahead.

Business chambers are optimistic about the second half of 2025. They credit a string of high-profile events—Carnival, Easter celebrations, Motorcycle Week—and even a recent Guinness World Record in gastronomy for raising Mazatlán’s profile. These successes, they say, laid the groundwork for a stronger rebound in visitor numbers and spending.

Summer Occupancy Projections

Ramón Manguart Sánchez, president of the Tres Islas Hotel and Motel Association, forecasts that for the upcoming summer season hotels will fill to between 75 and 80 percent capacity. With more than 14,000 rooms across the destination, that translates into roughly 11,200 occupied rooms on any given night. Current weekend occupancy already hovers around 65 to 70 percent—proof that travelers have begun to return, if somewhat tentatively.

Domestic visitors make up the vast majority of arrivals at 95 percent, with foreign tourists accounting for the remaining 5 percent. Of all arrivals, 88 percent travel by road, while 12 percent arrive by air. “We’re seeing an uptick in group reservations, and people are responding,” Manguart Sánchez says. “We’re in a process of building trust. Mazatlán is slowly regaining its momentum.”

Efforts to Rebuild Confidence

Public and private partners have teamed up on a coordinated push to promote the destination. The State Tourism Secretariat and the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry are running roadshows with travel agents in key markets such as Tijuana, Saltillo, Monterrey—and most recently Mérida. On May 9, 60 travel agents gathered in Mérida for a dedicated presentation of Mazatlán’s attractions and safety initiatives.

These caravans showcase not only classic draws—the beaches, historic center, and culinary scene—but also highlight new safety protocols, community policing efforts, and partnerships with local businesses to ensure visitor wellbeing. The aim is to reassure agents so they feel confident sending groups and incentive-travel planners south to Sinaloa.

Upcoming events will further stoke demand. The summer calendar includes beach concerts, sport-fishing tournaments, and culinary festivals that build on the Guinness record win. And as word spreads through social media and travel networks, local stakeholders expect stronger pacing in bookings well past the holiday weeks.

With government agencies, hotel operators, restaurateurs, and tour companies all pulling in the same direction, Mazatlán stands poised to close out 2025 on an upswing. If occupancy hits the projected 75 to 80 percent this summer, it will mark a clear turning point in the city’s recovery—and reinforce its reputation as a safe, lively, and world-class seaside destination.