Puerto Vallarta and Mexico News

Puerto Vallarta and Mexico News

Progreso port expansion moves into key review phase

Progreso port expansion moves into key review phase

April 23, 2026

The second stage of the Progreso high-port expansion has entered federal environmental review, opening a new chapter in one of Yucatán’s most closely watched infrastructure projects.

The review now before Semarnat covers the next major build-out after the first stage, which state officials have said is nearing completion. According to the project filing, this second phase would take five years to build. When added to the earlier works already underway, the full expansion would span seven years.

That timeline matters because the project . . .

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