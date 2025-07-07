Methamphetamine seizure in Tijuana nets 1.1 ton of drugs

The methamphetamine seizure in Tijuana led federal forces to arrest a tractor-trailer driver carrying 1,140 kg of the drug, dealing a 308 million peso blow to organized crime.

Federal forces arrested the driver of a refrigerated tractor-trailer yesterday after uncovering a hidden load of 564 packages containing 1,140 kilograms of methamphetamine at an inspection post on Boulevard 2000 in the Hacienda neighborhood. Authorities estimate the street value of the shipment at roughly 308 million pesos.

Security officers from the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) halted the Sinaloa-registered rig, which was supposedly hauling boxes of tomatoes. During a precautionary inspection, agents discovered irregular modifications beneath the refrigerated box’s floorboards. Once opened, they found the concealed narcotics.

The SSPC noted that its officers “stopped” the vehicle and, upon closer examination, “found modifications in the bottom of the box that did not correspond to its original structure,” leading to the discovery of 564 sealed packages of methamphetamine.

In a joint statement, the SSPC credited the operation’s success to a coordinated effort among the Ministry of National Defense, National Guard, Attorney General’s Office (FGR), Ministry of the Navy (Semar), and the Baja California State Citizen Security Force.

“With these actions, the institutions that make up the Security Cabinet reaffirm their commitment to working with local authorities to prevent drugs from reaching young people,” the SSPC declared.

This bust forms part of Mexico’s broader “Operation Northern Border,” a bilateral initiative with the United States launched in February 2025. The program aims to tighten controls along the northern frontier to ward off U.S. tariffs and stem the flow of illegal substances. According to official figures, Operation Northern Border has resulted in 4,619 arrests and the seizure of over 40 metric tons of drugs in its first four months.

Border cities like Tijuana remain prime transit points for synthetic drugs produced in northwestern Mexico. Cartels often exploit refrigerated trucks, shipping containers, and passenger vehicles to mask illicit cargo amid legitimate agricultural exports. Authorities have ramped up random inspections and intelligence-driven checkpoints to disrupt these smuggling methods.

Local residents voiced relief at the swift action. “It’s good to see the authorities working together,” said Marisol Rivera, a shop owner near the inspection post. “Anything that keeps these dangerous substances off our streets helps protect our families.”

However, experts warn that cartels will adapt their tactics. “They’ll find new hiding spots if we close one loophole,” noted security analyst Jorge Torres of Baja California University. “Sustained vigilance and information sharing between federal and state agencies are crucial.”

The detained driver faces charges of drug trafficking and organized-crime involvement. He remains in federal custody pending a hearing before the National Criminal Court. Authorities continue to investigate the shipment’s intended recipients and any accomplices in Sinaloa and beyond.

As Operation Northern Border presses on, federal and state forces vow to maintain pressure along key corridors. Officials urge citizens to report suspicious activity and cooperate during inspections, highlighting community support as a critical component in the fight against drug smuggling.

