Mexico and the US enter new security agreement

The governments of Mexico and the United States (EU) signed a new security agreement yesterday.

The Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said that this leaves the Merida Initiative behind and enters a stage that incorporates a more comprehensive approach to the security issue, but also to healthy and safe communities.

The difference, he explained, is that now they will not focus on capturing kingpins.

The Bicentennial Understanding on Safety, Public Health and Safe Communities is based on three pillars: protecting people with an investment in public health, preventing cross-border crime, and dismantling criminal networks.

After holding a breakfast at the National Palace with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, and with other authorities in the High-Level Security Dialogue between Mexico and the United States, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that there are unbeatable conditions to inaugurate a new stage in the bilateral relationship. He expressed the spirit of strengthening friendship and cooperation for development, with respect for sovereignties.

When quoting the phrase “Blessed Mexico, so close to God and not so far from the United States”, at the beginning of the High-Level Dialogue on Security between Mexico and the United States, President López Obrador called for strengthening the relationship of cooperation and friendship between both countries with respect to sovereignty, as he stated that “it would be inconceivable and very regrettable if we did not understand each other.”

By offering breakfast in the Leona Vicario room in the National Palace to the United States delegation, led by Antony Blinken, López Obrador assured that “there are unbeatable conditions to inaugurate a new stage in the bilateral relationship.”

“It would be inconceivable if there was no understanding, it would be very regrettable if we did not understand each other, if the relations of cooperation and friendship between our peoples and our governments were not strengthened. We are in that disposition, that there is cooperation for development, that we work together and that we are respectful of our sovereignty “.

During the press conference with Secretary Blinken at the headquarters of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, Ebrard Casaubón stressed that the new agreement is based on the vision that Presidents Joe Biden (USA) and Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico), with a more comprehensive approach regarding the issue of safety, healthy and safe communities, since there is an ideological and political affinity, which led to this new agreement.

Marcelo Ebrard pointed out that for Mexico, the priority is to reduce violence, give young people more opportunity and address the causes that originate illegal migration.

He highlighted the interest of United States officials, especially Antony Blinken, in “building a relationship where Mexico’s priorities have the same level as those of the United States. We had not had that, today I can say that we do,” he emphasized.

He assured that it will go from limited cooperation to an alliance “something that is qualitatively much higher. You only ally yourself with someone you trust and respect. Alliances cannot be done in any other way, “said Ebrard.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, stressed that the relationship between the two countries “is very complex and very high-end,” so it requires constant dialogue.

He assured that it has been a very fruitful dialogue on security and marks the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between Mexico and the United States with the aim of solving the root cause of today’s challenges both countries face, not only such as corruption and impunity, but also strengthening public health and the rule of law.

He stressed that the pillar of this understanding is to protect the safety and health of the peoples of the two nations, as well as to equip the region with opportunities.

Receive the PVDN morning newsletter and exclusive content by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN