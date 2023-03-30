Mexico bans the use of trans fats in packaged foods

The Government of Mexico has modified the General Health Law to prohibit added trans fats in the industrial process of food, non-alcoholic beverages, and edible oils and fats, so there is a list of products that will be forced to change their manufacturing and processing over the next six month when the law is enforced.

The decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on Friday, March 24, states that products “may not contain partially hydrogenated oils, known as trans fats, that have been added during their manufacturing process in their presentation for sale to the public.”

The amendment to article 216 Bis of the law also states that “food, non-alcoholic beverages, oils, and fats may not exceed two parts of industrially produced trans fatty acids for every one hundred parts of total fatty acids,” therefore will modify the regulation of products by the authorities.

The companies that sell this type of product still have time to make the modification, since the measure will enter into force 108 days after its decree, that is, in half a year.

Trans fats are a type of unsaturated fat that has been chemically modified to have a more solid consistency. They are typically found in processed foods such as baked goods, fried foods, and snack foods. Trans fats have been linked to numerous health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

Trans fats were initially developed as a replacement for saturated fats, which were thought to be unhealthy. However, it was later discovered that trans fats are actually more harmful than saturated fats. Unlike saturated fats, which are naturally occurring, trans fats are created through a process called hydrogenation, which involves adding hydrogen to liquid vegetable oils to make them more solid.

The problem with trans fats is that they raise levels of LDL cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol, while lowering levels of HDL cholesterol, or “good” cholesterol. This can lead to a buildup of plaque in the arteries, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. In addition, trans fats have been linked to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

