Mexico Braces for 2025 Hurricane Season as Pacific Activity Kicks Off May 15

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In less than 24 hours, Mexico will officially enter the 2025 Pacific hurricane season. Beginning at 00:00 local time on May 15, the National Water Commission (Conagua) and the National Meteorological Service (SMN) will commence daily bulletins tracking the formation and progress of all tropical cyclone activity in 2025. For coastal communities and emergency planners alike, these forecasts mark the first step in what experts expect to be a demanding season of storms and hurricanes.