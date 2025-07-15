Second Anti-Gentrification March Announced in Mexico City

A second anti-gentrification march in Mexico City is set for July 20, this time focusing on rising housing costs in the south. Protestors at the first march became violent and only offered removing Americans from the city as a solution to the problem.

A second anti-gentrification march in Mexico City is scheduled for Sunday, July 20, as public frustration over rising housing costs continues to grow—this time with a focus on the capital’s southern neighborhoods. Organizers have announced that the march will begin at 3:00 PM . . .

