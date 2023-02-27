VACATION RENTALS

Mexico is experiencing the Great Baby Boomer migration

February 27, 2023
, ,

After a long working life, many people dream of an affordable retirement, great weather, and plenty of activities. This evokes an image where one is lying on a hammock with a refreshing drink, sheltering in the shade from the sun, and watching the waves of the sea and the beach . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website