2026 World Cup ticket sales kick off with FIFA lottery

When FIFA confirmed this week that ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup would begin next Wednesday, September 10, 2025, it set in motion the largest ticket lottery in soccer history. Fans who register at FIFA.com/tickets by creating a FIFA ID can enter the initial application phase, where successful applicants will be chosen by random draw.

The 2026 tournament will expand to 48 national teams playing 104 matches across three host countries. It opens at Mexico City’s famed Azteca Stadium on June 11, 2026, and wraps up on July 19, 2026, at New York City’s MetLife Stadium. FIFA expects to welcome some 6.5 million fans over the month-long festival of football.

2026 World Cup ticket sales

FIFA recommends pre‑registering now to avoid missing the lottery deadline. Fans must sign up with a valid email and basic personal details to generate a FIFA ID. After registration, applicants simply indicate the matches they wish to attend. FIFA will notify successful entrants by email and via their FIFA ID account. Any unclaimed tickets will feed into subsequent general‑sale phases running from September 2025 through July 2026. Dates for those later phases and accepted payment methods will be announced on FIFA’s official channels.

Right to Buy for eager fans

Those eager to skip the lottery can purchase a Right to Buy (RTB) option through the FIFA Collect section. RTB grants first refusal on selected tickets at a premium of $300 (≈5,625 MXN) to $3,000 (≈56,257 MXN) per application. This fee does not include the actual ticket—it secures priority access once the draw has allocated the ticket inventory.

Hospitality packages in Mexico

Even before individual ticket prices are revealed, FIFA offers premium hospitality packages for matches in Mexico. Prices per person range from 32,980 to 308,250 MXN depending on venue, match, and service level. Below are sample rates for single‑match hospitality:

Guadalajara (Akron Stadium) June 11 (group stage): from 34,200 MXN June 23 (group stage): from 34,200 MXN June 26 (group stage): from 43,250 MXN

Monterrey (BBVA Stadium) June 14 (group stage): from 35,700 MXN June 20 (group stage): from 35,700 MXN June 24 (group stage): from 34,700 MXN

Mexico City (Azteca Stadium) June 17 (group stage): from 54,300 MXN June 30 (round of 16): from 62,400 MXN



For fans seeking multiple matches in the same stadium, Venue Series packages include 4–9 games at Azteca Stadium. Prices climb as high as 308,250 MXN for pitchside‑lounge access at the tournament opener, with full series packages totaling up to 926,500 MXN per person.

Follow My Team option

Supporters of non‑host teams can choose the Follow My Team package, which bundles all three group‑stage games plus one round‑of‑32 match. Prices start at 130,950 MXN per person, ensuring fans don their colors throughout the tournament.

Stay alert and plan ahead

FIFA warns that only tickets purchased via its official website will grant valid access; third‑party sales can be invalidated without notice. Even with a match ticket in hand, fans must secure any necessary visas or travel authorizations—whether to Mexico, the United States, or Canada—well before kick‑off.

The official World Cup draw scheduled for December 2025 will finalize matchups, venues, and kickoff times. That announcement will likely spark a surge in ticket demand, so FIFA advises registered fans to monitor their FIFA ID accounts and email inboxes closely.

With 13 games slated across Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, local and international supporters have ample opportunity to experience the 2026 World Cup’s record-breaking scale. Act quickly on September 10, 2025, to secure a spot in football history.

