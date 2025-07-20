2026 World Cup ticket sales

2026 World Cup ticket sales kick off with FIFA lottery

July 20, 2025
,
Fans can enter the 2026 World Cup ticket sales lottery starting September 10, 2025. Learn how to register, key dates, hospitality options in Mexico from 32,980–308,250 MXN, and RTB pricing from $300 to $3,000. When FIFA confirmed this week that ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup would begin next Wednesday,…
