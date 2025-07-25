Carnival Cruise Line Expands 2027 Schedule with Over 50 New Voyages to Mexican Riviera

Mexico Cruises - Carnival Cruise Line is expanding its west coast offerings. They have an extended 2027-28 schedule for Carnival Panorama. It features more than 50 new sailings to Mexico’s most beloved coastal destinations. Departing from Long Beach, California, the voyages range from six to eight days and are now…

Mexico Cruises - Carnival Cruise Line is expanding its west coast offerings. They have an extended 2027-28 schedule for Carnival Panorama. It features more than 50 new sailings to Mexico’s most beloved coastal destinations. Departing from Long Beach, California, the voyages range from six to eight days and are now open for booking.

With its updated schedule, Carnival continues to position itself as a leading choice for Mexican Riviera cruises. It offers travelers an enticing mix of tropical getaways and cultural exploration.

Popular ports return with longer stays and new combinations

The six-day itineraries will feature a pair of Mexican ports: Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada. In Cabo, guests will enjoy an extended stop, giving them extra time to explore the region’s famous beaches, world-class snorkeling, and lively nightlife. Ensenada, located in Baja California, offers a contrasting experience. It has its wine country, vibrant arts scene, and rich local culture.

The eight-day cruises present a more immersive journey along the Mexican Riviera. These voyages will include four ports of call:

Cabo San Lucas , with its dramatic rock formations and resort-lined coast

La Paz , a quieter, more authentic slice of Mexican life, offering scenic promenades and traditional charm

Mazatlán , known for its historic center, long beachfront promenade, and classic Sinaloan vibe

Puerto Vallarta, where the Sierra Madre mountains meet Banderas Bay, offers everything from art walks and gourmet restaurants to jungle zip-lining and beach lounging

This diverse mix allows travelers to experience both iconic tourist hubs and lesser-known gems along Mexico’s Pacific coastline.

Sailing from Long Beach on Carnival Panorama

All new voyages will be aboard the Carnival Panorama, one of the company’s most advanced Vista-class ships. Designed to carry over 5,000 passengers, the vessel offers a range of attractions geared toward families, couples, and adventure-seekers.

Signature features include the SkyRide aerial cycling course, the Sky Zone trampoline park, and the WaterWorks water park. In addition to these high-energy activities, the ship offers a wide variety of restaurants, bars, and live entertainment venues. This makes sea days as exciting as time ashore.

By departing from Long Beach, Carnival makes these itineraries easily accessible for West Coast travelers. These travelers are looking for tropical escapes without long-haul flights.

Carnival doubles down on Mexico as a core destination

The updated Carnival Cruise 2027 Mexican Riviera schedule further reinforces the cruise line’s long-term commitment to Mexican ports of call. Many of these ports are seeing growing popularity among North American tourists.

“Mexico continues to be a top choice for our guests, and we’re excited to offer more ways to explore the beauty and culture of this region,” said a Carnival spokesperson. “With the extended time in Cabo and the full range of destinations in the eight-day sailings, this schedule is one of our most dynamic offerings yet.”

Carnival has a well-established relationship with the Port of Long Beach and continues to invest in California-based departures. These efforts aim to meet the demand from travelers seeking shorter travel times and a smooth embarkation process on the West Coast.

Booking and availability

The new sailings are now available for booking through Carnival’s official website and authorized travel agents. With high demand expected—especially for peak holiday and spring break periods—early reservations are encouraged.

Whether it’s a quick six-day getaway to Cabo or a full eight-day circuit through the Mexican Riviera’s top ports, Carnival Cruise Line’s 2027-28 season promises a blend of relaxation, exploration, and onboard fun. This has made the cruise line a favorite for millions.

For travelers looking to experience Mexico by sea, these new sailings offer one of the most diverse and convenient options available in the cruise market today.

