Aeroméxico – Delta planes near collision at Mexico City Airport

At about 7:30 a.m., the Aeroméxico jet descended toward touchdown. Delta 590 accelerated down the same runway. Latinus sources state that the Aeroméxico crew flew over the Delta aircraft as it gathered speed. No one suffered injuries and both flights continued, but the gap for error shrank to seconds. Aeroméxico…

At about 7:30 a.m., the Aeroméxico jet descended toward touchdown. Delta 590 accelerated down the same runway. Latinus sources state that the Aeroméxico crew flew over the Delta aircraft as it gathered speed. No one suffered injuries and both flights continued, but the gap for error shrank to seconds.

Aeroméxico stressed that it protects passengers and employees above all else. The carrier underscored its adherence to high safety standards and promised transparency once investigators piece together the sequence.

What happened on runway 05 Right

Peak‑hour traffic squeezes AICM’s operations. Tower controllers cleared traffic in quick succession. AMX1631 closed in; Delta 590 rolled. Investigators will study tower audio, radar tracks, and cockpit voice data to chart each move. They will ask who had final clearance, when controllers issued it, and why the approach and the takeoff overlapped.

Pilots train for go‑arounds when spacing collapses. Early accounts suggest the Aeroméxico jet crossed above the Delta plane instead of performing a wider escape path. That choice, and the guidance the crew received, now sit under the microscope.

The political backdrop raises the stakes

The scare landed as Washington presses Mexico over the 2015 Air Transport Agreement. The U.S. Department of Transportation argues that Mexico shifted routes from AICM to Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in ways that hurt U.S. carriers. While that dispute did not cause Monday’s close call, it shapes the climate. Each safety lapse, or near lapse, adds weight to bilateral arguments.

What to watch next

Aeroméxico will hand its findings to Mexican regulators and may tweak training or checklists if the timeline exposes gaps. Air traffic control managers could adjust sequencing rules for simultaneous arrivals and departures. Unions and safety auditors will want clarity on staffing levels and workload inside the tower.

Mexico’s busiest hub moves thousands of people every hour. Precision keeps that flow safe. Monday’s event shows how quickly routine can turn risky. Regulators in both countries will watch this file. The difference between a warning shot and a tragedy is thin—and every actor in the system now has to prove they can keep it wide.

Aeroméxico, AICM, Mexico City International Airport, Delta Air Lines, near collision, aviation safety, Aguascalientes, U.S. Department of Transportation, Air Transport Agreement 2015, AIFA, Mexico aviation