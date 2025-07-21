Puppet theatre in Coyoacán Celebrates 50 Years of Magic

Mexico City - Las Marionetas de la Esquina has spent half a century bringing stories to life on a modest stage in Coyoacán, Mexico City. What began in 1975 as the dream of Argentine exiles Lucio Espíndola and Lourdes Pérez Gay has grown into a cultural landmark. This July, the…

Mexico City - Las Marionetas de la Esquina has spent half a century bringing stories to life on a modest stage in Coyoacán, Mexico City. What began in 1975 as the dream of Argentine exiles Lucio Espíndola and Lourdes Pérez Gay has grown into a cultural landmark. This July, the company marks its 50th anniversary with an extended run of its signature show, El Circo, at La Titería puppet theatre.

Over five weekends, audiences will step into a colorful tent of marionettes. Inside, 15 handcrafted figures—trapézista Piccolo, magician Talán and clown Gervasio among them—dance, tumble and conjure wonder under the precise hands of Emiliano Leiva Ramírez. Emiliano, son of the founders and current artistic director, merges traditional string puppetry with modern flair. He insists the magic lies not in fancy sets, but in “making you believe the puppet lives.”

Puppet Circus in Coyoacán at Fifty

The Puppet Circus in Coyoacán stands out for its blend of humor, music and nostalgia. Each scene moves briskly, holding children and adults alike in rapt attention. The production team opted for simple lighting and a red‑and‑yellow striped canopy to highlight the puppets’ movements rather than distract with elaborate effects.

After Lucio Espíndola’s passing in 2022, Lourdes (now 82) and daughter Amaranta Leiva stepped up to run operations. Amaranta, a playwright in her own right, developed new scripts that honor her parents’ vision while inviting fresh voices. Earlier this year, UNESCO recognized Marionetas de la Esquina on World Theatre Day for preserving intangible cultural heritage.

Outside the main tent, the anniversary celebration spills into the courtyard. Visitors browse a mini‑exhibition of historic puppets, many worn smooth by decades of finger‑tips. Children try basic puppet‑making at open workshops led by veteran members of the troupe. On select evenings, guest companies from Guadalajara and Buenos Aires present short performances, expanding the festival’s scope.

Marionetas de la Esquina has survived political upheavals, economic downturns and shifting entertainment trends. Its secret, Lourdes says, is staying small enough to adapt yet passionate enough to persist. “We never chased big budgets,” she explains. “Our heart is in the wood, the thread and the laughter.”

While El Circo closes on August 3, the company plans more events through the year: a Lucio Espíndola tribute festival, the premiere of Amaranta’s new play Superheroínas in Miami, and a touring program to schools across Mexico.

For ticket information and schedules, visit www.latiteria.mx or check local listings. Walk‑up seats are available at the box office an hour before showtime.

puppet circus, Coyoacán, Las Marionetas de la Esquina, marionettes, theater Mexico City, anniversary celebration, El Circo, cultural heritage, UNESCO recognition, family entertainment