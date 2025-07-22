Xin Xin last giant panda in Mexico

Xin Xin, last giant panda in Mexico, nears end-of-life at 35

July 22, 2025
Xin Xin, the last giant panda in Mexico, is saying goodbye on her own slow terms. The 35‑year‑old female lives at Chapultepec Zoo and still greets visitors, but city officials warn that her life cycle is closing. “She just turned 35, making her one of the oldest pandas in the…
