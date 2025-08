Valle de Bravo, Edomex - The Valle de Bravo dam, a critical source for the Cutzamala System that supplies water to Mexico City and the State of Mexico, registered its strongest performance of the year on July 24, 2025, with storage climbing to 72.41% of capacity. That level marks the highest reading so far in 2025 and underscores a modest recovery in the broader regional...

