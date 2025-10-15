Puerto Vallarta News

León balloon festival

León balloon festival confirms 200 balloons and big acts

October 15, 2025
The León balloon festival 2025 returns Nov 14–17 with 200 balloons, a free Friday morning, Disney’s 70th-anniversary balloon, and concerts by Garrix, Trevi, and Carín León.

