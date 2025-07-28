Mexico’s Cruise Tourism Soars in 2025, and Puerto Vallarta Gears Up for More

Mexico is riding a wave of cruise tourism growth. In the first six months of 2025 alone, the country’s ports welcomed 5.6 million cruise ship passengers, an 8.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This surge in seaborne visitors underscores Mexico’s status as one of the world’s most…

Mexico is riding a wave of cruise tourism growth. In the first six months of 2025 alone, the country’s ports welcomed 5.6 million cruise ship passengers, an 8.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This surge in seaborne visitors underscores Mexico’s status as one of the world’s most attractive cruise destinations, according to Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora. Officials attribute the growth to concerted efforts to upgrade port infrastructure and promote cruise travel – efforts that are now translating into economic benefits for coastal communities.

Cruise Arrivals Hit New Highs

Mexico recorded 1,639 cruise ship arrivals from January through June 2025, up 7.8% year-on-year. These ships docked at various ports along Mexico’s Pacific and Caribbean coasts, bringing a steady stream of international visitors. The government’s recent investments in the National Port System, initiated by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, have improved Mexico’s capacity to receive larger and more numerous vessels. This has been complemented by coordinated work across federal, state, and local authorities to ensure ports can handle the influx and that local businesses reap the rewards.

Officials stress that boosting port infrastructure is key to sustaining this momentum. “The strengthening of the National Port System, through the investment announced by President Claudia Sheinbaum and coordinated work between the three levels of government, will translate this growth into economic development and well-being for the country’s port communities,” Rodríguez Zamora said. In practical terms, this means modernizing docks, enhancing cruise terminals, and improving services so that cruise lines – and their passengers – continue to view Mexico as a prime stop.

Top Ports Lead the Way

Not all ports shared equally in the bounty – some destinations emerged as clear favorites for cruise itineraries. Cozumel, the island off Quintana Roo’s coast, retained its crown as Mexico’s cruise capital, accounting for the largest share of arrivals and passengers. Meanwhile, Mahahual (Costa Maya) on Quintana Roo’s southern Caribbean coast, and Ensenada in Baja California also saw heavy traffic, alongside two Pacific gems – Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta. These five ports welcomed the bulk of cruise visitors to Mexico. The top three alone tallied impressive numbers in the first half of 2025:

Cozumel, Quintana Roo: 685 ship calls, with 2.4 million cruise passengers.

685 ship calls, with cruise passengers. Mahahual (Costa Maya), Quintana Roo: 302 ship calls, 1.2 million passengers.

302 ship calls, passengers. Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur: 134 ship calls, ~480,200 passengers.

(Ensenada, in Baja California, and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco rounded out the top five ports by cruise visitor volume.)

These figures reflect Mexico’s privileged position in the global cruise market. Cozumel in particular is a powerhouse – it’s one of the most popular cruise destinations in the Caribbean, helping that region capture 43% of all cruise sailings worldwide in 2024. With its turquoise waters and ample berths, Cozumel frequently hosts multiple mega-ships at once. Other ports are building their profile: Mahahual (marketed as “Costa Maya”) has grown as a favored stop for Western Caribbean routes, while Ensenada remains a staple on short cruises from California. Cabo San Lucas, at the tip of the Baja Peninsula, lures ships with its dramatic rock formations and whale-watching draws, logging nearly half a million cruisers by mid-year.

Spotlight on Puerto Vallarta

One notable inclusion on Mexico’s top-five list is Puerto Vallarta, a Pacific resort city with golden beaches and stunning views. The city sits on the scenic Bay of Banderas and draws travelers with its natural beauty and vibrant culture. Puerto Vallarta has long been a highlight of Mexican Riviera cruise itineraries. Visitors enjoy colonial charm on its Malecón boardwalk, lush jungle surroundings, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

In early 2025, though, Puerto Vallarta saw a slight drop in cruise traffic while national numbers continued to rise. Navy Ministry data shows the city received 89 cruise ships from January through June. That was five fewer than the same period in 2024. Passenger totals fell slightly too, with 278,871 arrivals in early 2025, compared to 285,635 the year before.

Port officials said the decline was sharpest during the winter and spring off-season months. In January, only 20 cruise ships arrived, down from 30 in January 2024. In June, just three ships visited as many vessels repositioned to other destinations. They expect numbers to recover in the second half of the year.

Puerto Vallarta’s tourism leaders remain optimistic

Despite softer local numbers, Puerto Vallarta’s tourism leaders remain optimistic. Global cruise trends are strong, suggesting the dip may be temporary. The Cruise Lines International Association projects 37.7 million cruise passengers worldwide in 2025. That would set a new record for the global cruise industry. This growth is driven by high demand across all age groups. Millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers are all eager to cruise. Past cruisers especially show strong interest in returning to sea. In fact, 82% of cruise travelers plan to cruise again. Another 68% of people who haven’t cruised are now considering it. These numbers show strong global interest that Puerto Vallarta can attract.

Cruise tourism often leads to future land-based visits. Data shows 69% of cruise passengers stay in hotels before or after sailing. About 60% later return to places they first visited by cruise. This means one visit can spark a future vacation in Puerto Vallarta. Local businesses benefit from both immediate and future visitor spending. Tours, shops, and restaurants all gain from this long-term travel cycle. In Puerto Vallarta, many cruise guests return for longer stays. They often come back to explore the beaches and downtown charm they discovered briefly.

Port Upgrades in Puerto Vallarta

To ensure it doesn’t miss out on the cruising boom, Puerto Vallarta is gearing up with major upgrades. The national port authority (ASIPONA) has unveiled proposals to expand all three of Puerto Vallarta’s cruise ship docks to accommodate the next generation of mega-ships. The plan calls for extending the main Pier 1 by 70 meters and other piers by up to 20 meters, which would allow the port to berth vessels up to 362 meters long (nearly 1,190 feet) – a substantial jump from the current limit of 334 meters. This means that in a few years, Puerto Vallarta could welcome the world’s largest cruise ships, bringing thousands more passengers per call. ASIPONA officials have indicated these upgrades are essential for Puerto Vallarta to stay competitive as cruise ships keep getting larger and demand more modern facilities.

Beyond bigger docks

Improvements aren’t just about bigger docks. Plans are underway to make the port a more attractive destination in its own right. Projects in the pipeline include a 112,000-square-meter waterfront gastronomic corridor and beach club showcasing regional Mexican cuisine, a new botanical garden and agave-themed “Spirits Pavilion” celebrating Jalisco’s tequila heritage, and a revamped passenger terminal near the marina. There’s even discussion of launching new cruise itineraries that use Puerto Vallarta as a home port, possibly for cruises that visit only Mexican ports of call. (A similar idea was attempted in the past without success, but officials believe the concept still has potential in the future.) Additionally, a new ferry service connecting Puerto Vallarta to the Islas Marías archipelago is in the works, which would open up a unique excursion for visitors and locals alike.

Local tourism stakeholders emphasize that remaining affordable and accessible is as important as infrastructure. They caution that Puerto Vallarta must rein in rising prices and actively court emerging cruise markets to retain its appeal. With competition growing – not just domestically but across the region – the city aims to offer value and an authentic experience so that cruise lines keep including Puerto Vallarta in their schedules.

Broader Context and Future Outlook

Mexico’s cruise resurgence is happening alongside a broader global rebound in the cruise industry. After difficult years, cruising is growing fast again. Cruise lines are also moving quickly to adopt cleaner technology. By 2028, half of all new cruise ships will use cleaner fuels. About 72% of cruise vessels will plug into shore power while docked. These changes help reduce port emissions and appeal to eco-conscious travelers. Cruise lines are also offering new types of trips, including adventure routes and cultural experiences. These innovations attract a wider variety of travelers. All of this bodes well for Mexico, which offers rich experiences for cruise guests.

Mexico is also expanding its cruise network to include more ports. One major development is the return of Carnival Cruise Line to Acapulco. This marks a shift for the Pacific city, which had not hosted Carnival ships in 15 years. In 2025, Secretary Rodríguez Zamora called the move a “historic moment” for Acapulco’s recovery. The Carnival Legend will return to Acapulco in spring 2027 as part of a new route. This shows renewed faith in Mexico’s lesser-known cruise ports. It also reflects government efforts to bring cruise traffic to more places across the country. Each ship arrival boosts local economies through tours, shopping, transport, and food services.

Mexico’s cruise tourism is bright

The combination of rising global demand and strategic improvements is positioning the country for continued growth. From the turquoise Caribbean waters of Cozumel to the sunset-drenched bays of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico offers cruise travelers an enticing mix of natural beauty, culture, and warm hospitality. As long as investments in infrastructure and community development keep pace, cruise ships will continue to dock in increasing numbers – and coastal destinations will reap the rewards. In Puerto Vallarta, in particular, there’s a sense that today’s modest downturn is just the calm before the next big wave. With larger ships on the horizon and new experiences awaiting visitors, this Pacific paradise is charting a course to remain a must-stop port on Mexico’s cruise circuit for years to come.