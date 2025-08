Mexico City — In the first high-level trilateral meeting held July 28, the governments of Mexico, the United States, and Canada laid the groundwork for a seamless World Cup 2026 spanning three nations. Led by Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente, the session brought together senior officials to align on security, visa issuance, consular services, and international promotion of the June 11 opening match...

