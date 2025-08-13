Ramos Arizpe, Saltillo auto suppliers output dip to 10–15 percent
Auto suppliers in Ramos Arizpe report a 10–15 percent output dip as overtime vanishes and tariff uncertainty clouds planning, according to the local industry chamber.
