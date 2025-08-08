Nuevo León Prepares 58 Billion Peso Mobility Plan Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Monterrey, Nuevo León – Nuevo León is moving ahead with a sweeping mobility strategy to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Governor Samuel García announcing a record 58 billion peso investment aimed at transforming the state’s transportation systems.

The State Mobility Plan focuses on expanding public transit, improving traffic flow, and reducing car dependency. It is built around four key pillars: Dignified Transportation, Smart Mobility, Shared Road Responsibility, and Alternative Transport Options.

Boosting public transportation capacity

The plan will add 4,000 new public transit units, with 2,200 already in operation. Many of these are equipped with free Wi-Fi and security cameras connected to Nuevo León’s C5 monitoring center. Another 1,200 units will be operational by December, significantly increasing capacity ahead of the tournament.

Traffic management will also be modernized through the Sintram system, which will synchronize traffic lights to ease congestion — a critical step as Monterrey prepares to host three group stage matches and one round of 16 game during the World Cup.

Supporting event infrastructure

Parque Fundidora is being prepared as a fan zone and live match broadcast center. The mobility plan aims to ensure efficient connections between such venues and other parts of the city, helping both residents and visitors navigate smoothly during the event.

Metro expansion and alternative transport

The mobility initiative is part of a larger infrastructure push that includes new pedestrian bridges, expanded bike lanes, and the construction of Metro Lines 4 and 6. These new lines will improve airport access and enhance overall connectivity. The first phase of the Metro expansion is scheduled to be completed before the World Cup.

While the scale of investment is historic, the success of the plan will depend on meeting construction deadlines, integrating new technologies, and ensuring public safety. With millions of fans expected across Mexico, Nuevo León’s preparations will be a test of its ability to deliver a modern, reliable transportation network for one of the world’s largest sporting events.