Cabo San Lucas fireboat AINA enters final testing phase

Cabo San Lucas fireboat AINA enters final testing phase

July 19, 2025
Cabo San Lucas fireboat AINA enters final testing phase as Mexico’s first fireboat operated by a local department, backed by Wild Cabo and Bisbee’s Mexico with over 5 million pesos in private support. The Cabo San Lucas Fire and Rescue Department is on track to commission Mexico’s first locally operated…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN