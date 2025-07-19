Cabo San Lucas fireboat AINA enters final testing phase as Mexico’s first fireboat operated by a local department, backed by Wild Cabo and Bisbee’s Mexico with over 5 million pesos in private support. The Cabo San Lucas Fire and Rescue Department is on track to commission Mexico’s first locally operated…

The Cabo San Lucas Fire and Rescue Department is on track to commission Mexico’s first locally operated fireboat, AINA, after completing construction at the Maritime and Naval Bureau shipyard in La Paz, California. Funded by private initiatives and organized civil society in Los Cabos, the project exceeded 5 million pesos in costs and drew support from Wild Cabo, Bisbee’s Mexico and the wider maritime community.

Despite being the first vessel of its kind in the country, AINA is designed to tackle both salt and fresh water blazes. It will carry a high-capacity pump system and specialized firefighting gear tailored to the department’s needs. At the heart of the build, engineers, fire crews and maritime experts worked side by side to ensure the engine’s performance matches the unique challenges of coastal rescue operations.

Cabo San Lucas fireboat AINA set for water trials

The department has scheduled initial water tests around August. These trials will verify the pumping system’s pressure, the vessel’s stability and crew readiness. “The first water tests are already planned,” said a department spokesperson. “We’ll conduct pumping system trials and full-vessel assessments to lock in all technical details.” Successful completion will clear AINA for deployment at the Cabo San Lucas Marina.

Construction moved forward in close coordination with a steering committee led by businesswoman Jaqueline Liceaga. The group includes navigation experts, captains and local stakeholders focused on sustainability and long‑term operation. Their goal is to secure routine maintenance, crew training and community engagement to ensure AINA remains a reliable asset for years to come.

Alongside construction, Cabo San Lucas launched training for its first maritime firefighters. Participants are learning navigation, vessel handling and pump operation under real‑world conditions. The department expects this specialized team to elevate emergency response on the water, cutting reaction times and improving safety for both residents and visiting boaters.

With AINA poised for its waterborne debut, Cabo San Lucas joins a handful of global coastal cities that operate dedicated fireboats. The project highlights how public‑private partnerships can deliver critical infrastructure when governments, businesses and civil society unite. As demand for maritime safety grows in Los Cabos, AINA will stand ready to combat fires at sea, protect marina facilities and safeguard tranquil bays that attract millions of visitors each year.

