Gentrification in Los Cabos Deepens Local Inequality

July 19, 2025
Gentrification in Los Cabos drives up property costs and strains services, displacing long‑time residents even as it fuels job growth in tourism and construction. Los Cabos is in the midst of a dramatic transformation. As luxury resorts, beachfront villas and exclusive condominiums spring up to cater to well‑heeled visitors and…
