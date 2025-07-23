Los Cabos water shortage worsens as San Lázaro plant runs at half capacity

The Los Cabos water shortage continues to strain residents and local infrastructure, as Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez confirmed this week that one of the municipality’s main treatment facilities is producing only half of its expected water output. Speaking to the media, Agúndez Gómez said the San Lázaro Water Treatment Plant,…

The Los Cabos water shortage continues to strain residents and local infrastructure, as Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez confirmed this week that one of the municipality’s main treatment facilities is producing only half of its expected water output.

Speaking to the media, Agúndez Gómez said the San Lázaro Water Treatment Plant, located in San José del Cabo, is currently operating at just 50 percent of its capacity. The facility, designed to generate 80 liters of treated water per second, is only delivering 40 liters.

“We have several issues with the water treatment plant, and I think it will require more extensive work,” the mayor said. “It produces about 80 liters per second, but is currently at half capacity, only 40. With some adjustments, we hope to recover that capacity.”

The mayor also indicated that officials are being cautious about making further infrastructure investments until they better understand the long-term effectiveness of planned adjustments.

Desalination seen as long-term solution

While the San Lázaro plant remains under capacity, attention is turning toward the region’s desalination infrastructure. Mayor Agúndez stressed that improvements to Desalination Plant No. 1 are necessary to raise its production levels. At the same time, officials are banking on the future output of Desalination Plant No. 2, which is expected to begin operating in 2026.

“Desalination plant number two will be key in 2026,” Agúndez said, adding that the facility is projected to contribute 250 liters per second once it becomes operational.

Though years away, this future output represents a substantial increase in the local water supply and is expected to ease pressure on the Cabo San Lucas area, which continues to suffer from inconsistent access to water.

Wastewater treatment still a concern

Aside from water production, Agúndez also pointed to another persistent challenge: wastewater treatment in Cabo San Lucas. He said improvements are necessary to ensure the municipality can both supply and manage water more effectively.

The Los Cabos Drinking Water Authority estimates that the municipality’s overall water operating efficiency currently stands at around 70%. That figure reflects losses due to leaks, outdated infrastructure, and inefficiencies in distribution.

High demand, limited supply

Los Cabos, one of Mexico’s fastest-growing tourist destinations, faces rising water demand as its population and visitor numbers grow. Limited rainfall and a semi-arid climate add further stress to the system, making desalination and recycling the most viable long-term solutions.

For many residents, the current shortage means enduring strict water rationing, inconsistent access, and delayed delivery to neighborhoods across the municipality.

Officials hope that improvements at San Lázaro, combined with the upcoming 250-liter-per-second contribution from the new desalination plant, will help stabilize the situation. But for now, the Los Cabos water shortage remains a pressing concern for both city leaders and citizens alike.

