Los Cabos water shortage worsens as San Lázaro plant runs at half capacity

July 23, 2025
The Los Cabos water shortage continues to strain residents and local infrastructure, as Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez confirmed this week that one of the municipality’s main treatment facilities is producing only half of its expected water output. Speaking to the media, Agúndez Gómez said the San Lázaro Water Treatment Plant,…
