Water scarcity in Los Cabos deepens divide

Water scarcity in Los Cabos hits locals as resorts and golf courses use millions of liters daily

July 19, 2025
Water scarcity in Los Cabos hits working‑class neighborhoods hard as luxury resorts and golf courses draw millions of liters daily, leaving thousands of families without reliable access. Los Cabos is celebrated worldwide for its pristine golf courses, crystal‑clear hotel pools, and manicured gardens. Yet just beyond the fairways and five‑star…
