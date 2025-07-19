Water scarcity in Los Cabos hits locals as resorts and golf courses use millions of liters daily

Water scarcity in Los Cabos hits working‑class neighborhoods hard as luxury resorts and golf courses draw millions of liters daily, leaving thousands of families without reliable access. Los Cabos is celebrated worldwide for its pristine golf courses, crystal‑clear hotel pools, and manicured gardens. Yet just beyond the fairways and five‑star…

Los Cabos is celebrated worldwide for its pristine golf courses, crystal‑clear hotel pools, and manicured gardens. Yet just beyond the fairways and five‑star resorts, working‑class neighborhoods such as Lomas del Sol, Caribe Bajo, and Leonardo Gastélum face a starkly different reality: unreliable service and the high cost of water delivered by tanker trucks.

Residents here spend up to 800 pesos weekly on water delivered by private trucks—funds that could otherwise feed their families or cover school fees. “Every week we spend between 500 and 800 pesos on sunflower seeds, and it still isn’t enough for the entire month. It’s an outrage,” says Mariana Rodríguez of Caribe Bajo. In Lomas del Sol, families can go up to 15 days without a drop of tap water, leaving them to ration every bucket.

Water scarcity in Los Cabos

The wealth generated by luxury tourism has not translated into reliable water infrastructure for all. Golf courses alone demand roughly 2,300 cubic meters of water daily—enough for 8,000 residents. With more than 20 courses in operation, that adds up to the water need of nearly 184,000 people diverted to recreational use. Meanwhile, basic municipal supply falls short, forcing thousands into dependency on costly water trucks.

Unequal water regulation

María Z. Flores López, academic director of the Water Management and Sciences program at UABCS, warns that oversight is nearly nonexistent. “We lack a clear record showing which courses use treated or desalinated water versus potable water,” she explains. Many resorts keep their water sources private, and no state rules force them to report usage. Without legislation mandating on‑site treatment or desalination plants, golf courses and luxury hotels often use drinking water without limits.

Tourism’s hidden costs

Beyond golf, tourist amenities drive consumption to alarming levels. An average resident uses about 120 liters of water daily for cooking, cleaning, and hygiene. Tourists, by contrast, can consume up to 450 liters a day—more than three times that amount—to maintain pools, laundry, and spa services. “Hotels must meet guest expectations for constant towel changes, high‑pressure showers, and clean pools,” says Flores López. “All from the same water sources that local families depend on.”

Environmental pressure and aquifer decline

Baja California Sur’s arid climate offers little respite. In 2024, rainfall was scant—just 6.5 mm in Guerrero Negro and 1 mm in Ciudad Constitución—with virtually none elsewhere. Groundwater extraction far outpaces natural recharge. The La Paz aquifer alone runs a deficit of 13 million cubic meters annually; San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas face similarly critical shortages.

Government steps and remaining gaps

Authorities have launched infrastructure projects to ease the crisis:

El Novillo Dam: Designed to capture and store rainwater, though its impact may be limited by low precipitation.

Designed to capture and store rainwater, though its impact may be limited by low precipitation. La Buena Mujer purification: Treats water for urban distribution, now at 25 percent capacity after drought‑driven declines.

Treats water for urban distribution, now at 25 percent capacity after drought‑driven declines. Elevated storage tanks: Installed in some neighborhoods to improve pressure and reduce pump dependency.

Installed in some neighborhoods to improve pressure and reduce pump dependency. Leak detection and repair: Targeting the estimated 40 percent water loss from damaged pipes and illegal hookups.

Yet experts stress that infrastructure alone won’t solve the inequity. “We need policies that cap consumption by large developments and guarantee supply for local communities,” insists Flores López. Without binding regulations on tourism‑sector water use, new dams and tanks risk serving only the wealthiest enclaves.

Balancing growth and equity

The golf boom has undeniably fueled Los Cabos’s economy—creating jobs, raising land values, and attracting international events. But its social and environmental toll now demands action. Sustainable practices such as treated‑water irrigation, native‑species landscaping, and stricter reporting rules can help.

Local leaders, developers, and civil society must collaborate on a development model that treats water as a shared resource, not a privilege. Only by ensuring transparent regulation and fair distribution can Los Cabos secure both its reputation as a top‑tier destination and the well‑being of its residents.

