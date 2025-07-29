Ensenada artisan vendors protest for right to work in tourist zones

Ensenada, BC - On July 29, 2025, artisan street vendors in Ensenada organized a protest demanding the right to continue working in popular tourist areas. Many of the vendors, including members of the Triqui and Oaxaqueño indigenous communities, say they are facing harassment and discrimination from municipal officials. The officials want to relocate them away from high-traffic zones.

Carrying handmade crafts and signs that read “We have the right to work,” the group gathered near the Ventana al Mar boardwalk, one of the city’s main tourist attractions. Several vendors, who are part of the community of artisan vendors in Ensenada, gave short statements to local press. They accused city authorities of unfair practices and a lack of dialogue regarding permits or relocation options.

The protest highlights the growing tension between Ensenada artisan vendors and local officials. This tension is growing particularly as tourism rebounds and the city attempts to present a more curated image to visitors. City inspectors have reportedly been asking vendors to move or vacate spaces without providing alternative locations. They cite zoning regulations and complaints from nearby businesses.

Displacement of indigenous vendors raises social concerns

“We are not harming anyone,” said one of the demonstrators, a craftswoman from Oaxaca. “We come here to sell earrings, clothes, and other items we make with our hands. This is our livelihood and reflects the vibrant artisan scene here in Ensenada.”

Many of the vendors are migrants from southern Mexico, drawn to Baja California by the promise of tourism and income. They rely on foot traffic along Ensenada’s waterfront and historic district. Cruise passengers and weekend visitors generate the bulk of their earnings.

The vendors say they have followed informal arrangements for years and were surprised when enforcement actions intensified in recent weeks. Reportedly, no official notice was given before several vendors were removed or asked to vacate. This led to confusion and fear of losing income.

Human rights organizations have begun to take notice, with local activists calling for the city to hold public forums. These forums should include street vendors in policy decisions.

City’s response focuses on image and regulation

In response, municipal authorities stated that the removals were part of an ongoing effort to regulate public spaces. The removals address concerns about congestion, sanitation, and commercial competition in tourist areas. A spokesperson from the local regulations office emphasized that the city supports entrepreneurship. However, they insist that vendors must comply with zoning and permitting standards.

Still, critics argue the city is prioritizing aesthetics over equity. This is especially concerning when it comes to indigenous artisan vendors who lack the financial resources to open formal storefronts or pay for expensive licenses.

For now, the Ensenada artisan vendors say they will continue protesting until an agreement is reached. They’re asking for designated spaces, fair treatment, and recognition of their role in Ensenada’s cultural identity and economy.