Rosarito, BC - Rosarito officials rolled out a mega security operation for Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito, aiming to lock down safety ahead of the three-day urban music festival expected to draw between 35,000 and 45,000 people per day. The plan grew out of a weekly session of the Municipal Security Table led by Mayor Rocío Adame, with representatives from federal, state and municipal agencies...

