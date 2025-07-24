Rosarito Street Paving Begins in Ampliación Plan Libertador

Rosarito News - Rosarito street paving is underway in the Ampliación Plan Libertador neighborhood after local officials broke ground on July 23. Thanks to the backing of Mayor Rocío Adame, the Department of Urban Development and Services has launched a hydraulic concrete paving project on Pablo Bonilla Street. The initiative covers…

Rosarito News - Rosarito street paving is underway in the Ampliación Plan Libertador neighborhood after local officials broke ground on July 23. Thanks to the backing of Mayor Rocío Adame, the Department of Urban Development and Services has launched a hydraulic concrete paving project on Pablo Bonilla Street. The initiative covers the stretch between Clemente Contreras and Salvador Bonilla Streets.

Planning and Community Engagement

At the ceremony, Samuel Vidaña, Undersecretary of Urban Development and Services, praised the collaborative effort. He told residents, “This project is another step toward a Rosarito neighborhood with safe, decent, and high-quality roads.” Vidaña emphasized that the government of President Rocío Adame remains committed to tackling the most urgent local needs hand in hand with the community.

The new paving will benefit hundreds of families who rely on this corridor for daily commutes. Improved hydraulic concrete surfaces will reduce potholes, curb ordinary maintenance costs, and enhance pedestrian safety. By replacing aging asphalt, the project also addresses water runoff and drainage challenges common during the rainy season.

Project Details and Funding

With an investment of $4,140,522.18 pesos under the Regular Works Program (PRON 2025), the scheme covers more than 2,480 square meters of roadway. The Department of Urban Development and Services will oversee all phases, from demolition of the old surface to finishing touches on sidewalks and access ramps.

Work is slated to proceed in stages to minimize disruption. Early crews will remove worn asphalt and grade the base. Next, specialized teams will pour the hydraulic concrete, ensuring uniform thickness and strength. Finally, traffic markings and signage will be installed before the street opens to vehicles and pedestrians.

Long‑Term Impact on Rosarito

Residents and local businesses have voiced strong support for the upgrade. Antonio Morales, owner of a corner bakery on Pablo Bonilla Street, said the smoother surface will attract more customers. “Better roads mean more visitors and safer walks for my delivery cyclists,” he remarked.

Beyond immediate benefits, this improvement ties into broader plans to modernize Playas de Rosarito’s infrastructure. The municipal council recently approved funds for street lighting upgrades, park renovations, and expanded bike lanes. Together, these measures aim to raise living standards and boost local investment.

By strengthening critical roadways, Rosarito builds resilience against extreme weather and growing traffic demands. Rosarito street paving marks a milestone for municipal works, showcasing how targeted public spending can transform urban spaces. As crews begin their work, neighbors look forward to cleaner, safer streets and a brighter future for their community.

Playas de Rosarito, Urban Development, Road Paving, Public Works, PRON 2025