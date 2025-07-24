Rosarito street paving

Rosarito Street Paving Begins in Ampliación Plan Libertador

July 24, 2025
Rosarito News - Rosarito street paving is underway in the Ampliación Plan Libertador neighborhood after local officials broke ground on July 23. Thanks to the backing of Mayor Rocío Adame, the Department of Urban Development and Services has launched a hydraulic concrete paving project on Pablo Bonilla Street. The initiative covers…
