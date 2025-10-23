Fourteen Baja California police suspended after suspected theft of 180 kilos of cocaine
Baja police cocaine heist triggers suspension of 14 state agents after 180 kg vanished in Tijuana; federal investigators opened a case and followed video clues.
Fourteen Baja California police suspended after suspected theft of 180 kilos of cocaine
