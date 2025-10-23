Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Baja police cocaine heist

Fourteen Baja California police suspended after suspected theft of 180 kilos of cocaine

October 23, 2025
0

Baja police cocaine heist triggers suspension of 14 state agents after 180 kg vanished in Tijuana; federal investigators opened a case and followed video clues.

Continue Reading

Related Posts

Tijuana travel alert

Mexico “in fashion” amid Tijuana travel alert says Sheinbaum

Mexico’s president downplays the Tijuana travel alert, citing rising visitor numbers and saying Mexico remains...
0
tijuana bomb attack

Tijuana drone attack prompts U.S. consulate safety alert

Authorities confirmed a Tijuana drone attack on the anti-kidnapping unit in Playas de Tijuana; no...
0
Tijuana National Guard case

Bodies found in Tijuana may solve a National Guard mystery

Authorities say two bodies found in Nido de las Águilas match missing agents’ clothing and...
0
Tijuana narco messages

Tijuana narco messages found with two bodies after a violent day

Tijuana narco messages were found with two bodies after a violent day, as authorities tracked...
0