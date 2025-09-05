Puerto Vallarta News

Tijuana narco messages

Tijuana narco messages found with two bodies after a violent day

September 5, 2025
,

Tijuana narco messages were found with two bodies after a violent day, as authorities tracked multiple crime scenes and no arrests; August’s homicide tally fell to 85, officials say.

