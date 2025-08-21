Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Acapulco Air Show 2025 brings more than 20 aircraft this November

Acapulco Air Show 2025 brings more than 20 aircraft this November

August 21, 2025

Acapulco Air Show 2025 returns November 21–23 with more than 20 aircraft over Santa Lucía Bay, a tourism push forecast to top 74% hotel occupancy and $400 million pesos in spend.

Continue reading news on PVDN with a subscription.

Special Offer
$2.50 USD Monthly

Unlock story

Related Posts

Acapulco installs new storm and earthquake warning sirens strengthen hazard alerts

Acapulco installs new storm and earthquake warning sirens strengthen hazard alerts

The Municipal Government of Acapulco installed 13 high‑power warning horns to alert residents within a...
Acapulco mayor invites tourists to swim at contaminated beaches

Acapulco mayor invites tourists to swim at contaminated beaches

Despite federal warnings on contaminated beaches, Acapulco Mayor Abelina López says the water is safe and...
Pacific coast tourist train could link Pueto Vallarta with Mazatlán and Acapulco

Pacific coast tourist train could link Pueto Vallarta with Mazatlán and Acapulco

Business chambers revive plan for a Pacific coast tourist train linking Mazatlán and Acapulco through...
, , , , , ,

Weather Today in Acapulco: Rainy Day Ahead in Acapulco as Showers Continue Through the Night

Continue reading news on PVDN with a subscription. Special Offer $2.50 USD Monthly Unlock story