Guerrero, Mexico - The Guerrero hotel occupancy rate slipped to 57.5 percent on August 4, 2025. Statewide figures reflect a slowdown in visitor stays midway through the summer season. Hoteliers and local authorities cited soft demand after a robust July, pointing to shifting travel patterns and heightened competition from other coastal regions. Guerrero hotel occupancy rate Ixtapa continued to lead coastal destinations with 63 percent...

