Ixtapa Zihuatanejo Blue Flag status renewed for 2025

Ixtapa–Zihuatanejo just kept its eco-label streak alive. The resort renewed international Blue Flag distinctions for El Palmar, La Ropa, and La Madera, and now aims to add Las Gatas to the list. That means more than clean sand—it signals year-round water testing, lifeguard coverage, and basic services that visitors can actually see on the beach. The local pitch is simple: sustainability that’s tangible. What does that look like on the ground, and what would it take for Las Gatas to qualify next? The details point to a busy season ahead . . .

