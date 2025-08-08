Mexican Tourism Secretary Highlights Ixtapa Zihuatanejo Tourism Growth and Cultural Blend

Ixtapa, Guerrero – Mexican Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora completed a working tour of Guerrero, highlighting the region’s rare balance between Mexican identity and international tourism. She emphasized the close relationship between the local residents and visitors as a key factor in the destination’s success.

“Ixtapa is a fully planned tourist center with strong infrastructure,” Rodríguez Zamora said. “Nearby, Zihuatanejo, a Pueblo Mágico, preserves the true essence of Mexico and its people. This combination creates social well-being, and your people are happy.”

Accompanied by Guerrero’s Secretary of Tourism, Simón Quiñones, Rodríguez Zamora met with tourism service providers. The goal was to develop strategies that use tourism as a tool for economic growth, community well-being, and shared prosperity.

Progress in Infrastructure and Service Quality

The Tourism Secretary recognized recent improvements in infrastructure and service quality across Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo. “You have luxury all-inclusive hotels in Ixtapa,” she explained. “Just a few miles away, Zihuatanejo retains an authentic Mexican feel. Visitors can still see fishermen arrive with their fresh catch at the market.”

She also praised the growing tourism in La Unión, a nearby area with over 1,300 hotel rooms. “La Unión is already a success, thanks to its unique combination of hospitality and foreign tourism.”

Boosting Gastronomy and Connectivity

Attendees at the meeting agreed to pursue a partnership with the Michelin Guide. This aims to help local restaurants gain recognition for their culinary quality. Rodríguez Zamora expressed confidence in the potential of several establishments to reach this level of excellence.

Zihuatanejo currently offers eight air routes to the United States and Canada. The Tourism Secretary urged expansion of flight options and improvements to road access. These efforts would make arrivals smoother and more enjoyable for both domestic and international travelers.

Strong Tourism Growth in Guerrero

Tourism in Guerrero is showing strong momentum. From January to June, the region welcomed 5.7 million tourists—a 48.5% increase over the previous year. Over 335,000 passengers arrived on 2,808 commercial flights to the Acapulco and Zihuatanejo airports, marking a 13% rise in air traffic.

Ixtapa registered 578,000 tourists during this period. Hotel occupancy rose to 65%, 2.5 percentage points higher than last year. Two cruise ships also docked in the port, an event not seen in the previous year.

Commitment to Ongoing Collaboration

“Today, I reaffirm our commitment to making this visit the start of a consistent, respectful, and effective working relationship,” Rodríguez Zamora said. “Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo has what it takes to become one of Mexico’s most dynamic tourist destinations.”

She also joined the presentation of the new La Unión tourism project. Coordinated with state and municipal authorities, it aims to strengthen local economies and promote tourism development.

La Unión’s Tourism Potential

“La Unión is a wonderful destination,” Rodríguez Zamora said. “Its natural beauty, warm people, cuisine, and culture make it a tourism powerhouse. I come today to reaffirm my commitment to positioning La Unión as a leading tourist destination.”

The Ministry of Tourism invited local authorities to collaborate on actions to unlock the destination’s potential. This includes participation in national and international tourism fairs, inclusion in the Magical Routes of Color program, certification of beaches and facilities for universal accessibility, and improvements to infrastructure and signage.

Cultural Sites and Local Leadership

During her visit, Rodríguez Zamora toured important cultural venues. These included the Costa Grande Archaeological Museum, the Capricho del Rey Promenade, and the El Partenón Cultural Center. These sites highlight the region’s rich history and support artistic, educational, and community activities.

The Secretary was accompanied by Guerrero’s Undersecretary of Tourism Promotion, Emilio Vázquez Villanueva; La Unión mayor, José Francisco Suazo Espino; Hotel Las Brisas Ixtapa general manager, Miguel Mestas; Zihuatanejo Hotel and Motel Association president, Rogelio Lozano Calderón; and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo Timeshare and Developers Association president, Claudio Balderrama González.