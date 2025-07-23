Oaxaca tourism 2025 hits new highs amid Guelaguetza

Oaxaca is “living its best moment” in tourism, officials said Tuesday, July 22. The press conference was led by Governor Salomón Jara Cruz. Federal Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora shared the numbers for January through June 2025. The state received 2.9 million visitors. Average hotel occupancy hit 43.64 percent. Spending…

Oaxaca is “living its best moment” in tourism, officials said Tuesday, July 22. The press conference was led by Governor Salomón Jara Cruz. Federal Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora shared the numbers for January through June 2025. The state received 2.9 million visitors. Average hotel occupancy hit 43.64 percent. Spending reached an estimated 11.3 million pesos. Airlines operated 6,205 connecting flights to and from domestic and international hubs. She said the results confirm the joint strategy with the state. They help keep Mexico among the world’s five most visited countries.

Rodríguez Zamora said the Secretariats of Economic Development and Tourism will work together under the “Safe Municipality for Investment” strategy. The aim is to attract private capital through the Plan Mexico portfolio. The program promises legal certainty, faster permits, and clear security protocols for investors. The message is simple: choose Oaxaca before rivals do.

Guelaguetza crowds push occupancy to 85 percent

State Tourism Secretary Saymi Pineda Velasco said Guelaguetza 2025 drove demand. Morning and afternoon shows on the First Monday of the Hill sold out. More than 22,000 people filled the auditorium. Between July 18 and 21, Oaxaca City logged 85.39 percent hotel occupancy, DataTur reported. The city welcomed 43,448 visitors. Preliminary spending reached 192 million pesos in four days.

Oaxaca International Airport ran 76 flights in that period. Carriers offered 12,850 seats. A total of 21,952 passengers arrived from Mexico City, Felipe Ángeles, Cancún, Mérida, Monterrey, Tijuana, Guadalajara, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles. The pattern shows airlines expect sustained demand, not a one‑off festival bump.

Investment and community tourism plans

Rodríguez Zamora stressed how revenue flows to locals. Oaxaca is among the first states building a Community Tourism experience guide. The guide will direct travelers to book with community providers—guides, cooks, artisans—without heavy intermediaries. It is designed to push more money to the people who create the experience.

The “Safe Municipality for Investment” strategy targets the other end of the ladder. Streamlined rules should help larger projects—hotels, transport firms, cultural venues—move faster. Together, both efforts aim to balance growth with fair distribution.

Air links and U.S. roadshows widen Oaxaca’s reach

Promotion also went north. Oaxaca joined roadshows across the United States to pitch wholesalers on its culture, beaches, and food. These events put local operators face to face with buyers who package trips for thousands of travelers. Officials also placed Oaxacan Magical Towns into activities tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They want the tournament’s spotlight to shine on the state long before kickoff.

The numbers and the strategy line up. Oaxaca tourism 2025 looks like more than a festival spike. Officials want year‑round demand, wider benefits, and steady investment while attention is high. The test will come after the Guelaguetza lights fade and the World Cup buzz moves on.

