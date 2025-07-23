Oaxaca tourism 2025

Oaxaca tourism 2025 hits new highs amid Guelaguetza

July 22, 2025
Oaxaca is “living its best moment” in tourism, officials said Tuesday, July 22. The press conference was led by Governor Salomón Jara Cruz. Federal Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora shared the numbers for January through June 2025. The state received 2.9 million visitors. Average hotel occupancy hit 43.64 percent. Spending…
