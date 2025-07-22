Árbol Rojo Film Festival 2025

Árbol Rojo Film Festival 2025 expands across Quintana Roo with ambitious program

July 21, 2025
, ,
The president of Asociación Árbol Rojo, Alejandro Silveira, confirmed the eighth Árbol Rojo Film Festival will run September 18–28 with activities in Chetumal, Bacalar, and Cancún. Organizers promise a broader lineup, returning special guests, and new initiatives to strengthen the public’s connection with independent and auteur cinema across southern Mexico.…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN