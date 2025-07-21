Cancun Municipal Choir receives Carnegie Hall invitation

Cancun choir receives Carnegie Hall invitation

July 21, 2025
Cancun, Q.Roo - The Cancun Municipal Choir Company stunned local audiences at the Teatro de la Ciudad by announcing it may soon perform on one of the world’s most prestigious stages: Carnegie Hall in New York. The opportunity comes after a Disney Studios senior executive offered to influence the venue’s…
