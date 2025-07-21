Cancun Municipal Choir receives Carnegie Hall invitation

Cancun, Q.Roo - The Cancun Municipal Choir Company stunned local audiences at the Teatro de la Ciudad by announcing it may soon perform on one of the world’s most prestigious stages: Carnegie Hall in New York. The opportunity comes after a Disney Studios senior executive offered to influence the venue’s…

Cancun, Q.Roo - The Cancun Municipal Choir Company stunned local audiences at the Teatro de la Ciudad by announcing it may soon perform on one of the world’s most prestigious stages: Carnegie Hall in New York. The opportunity comes after a Disney Studios senior executive offered to influence the venue’s opening night lineup.

Choir director Noe Garrido shared the news during the company’s concert, which showcased highlights from their recent international tour. “This invitation reflects years of hard work and the passion each singer brings to our group,” Garrido said to enthusiastic applause.

The invitation follows a string of triumphs abroad that have placed the choir on the global choral map. In May, the group represented Mexico at the European Choir Games & Grand Prix of Nations Aarhus 2025 in Denmark. There, they captured two Level V Gold Diplomas, a Gold Medal in the Folklore A Cappella category, and a Level II Gold Diploma in the Chamber Choir division—the highest score in their class.

INTERKULTUR President Günter Titsch personally acknowledged the choir’s performance in Aarhus, sending an official letter praising the ensemble’s vocal precision and spirited delivery. As part of the festival’s Parade of Nations, the Cancun singers marched through Aarhus’s main streets alongside choirs from over 60 countries. They also joined six other top choirs worldwide in the Concert for Peace at Aarhus Cathedral, sharing the stage with ensembles from Denmark, Hong Kong, Sweden, and the United States.

Back in Cancun, the choir treated the audience to a taste of these triumphs. They opened with “Hallelujah,” the piece they performed with more than 300 voices at the Friendship Concert in Denmark. The program then shifted to traditional Mexican folklore arrangements, stirring the audience with rich harmonies and precise rhythms.

Though the Municipal Choir Company approaches just its second anniversary, its rapid ascent began in late 2024 at the Praga Cantat Festival in the Czech Republic. There, the choir earned the gold sash in both the Mixed Choir and Folklore categories, clinched first place in Mixed Choir, and won special awards for best vocal technique and best interpretation of the required piece, “Napadly pisně.”

The Disney Studios executive who extended the Carnegie Hall offer attended the Teatro de la Ciudad performance. According to sources close to the choir, the executive was moved by the ensemble’s artistry and vowed to lobby Carnegie Hall’s programming committee on their behalf. If confirmed, the booking would mark a historic first for a municipal ensemble from Cancun.

Local officials seized the moment to highlight the city’s growing cultural profile. During the concert, representatives mentioned Cancun’s bid to host the next Choral Olympics—officially known as the World Choir Games. Organizers are assessing venues and community support, and the Municipal Choir Company’s international success has strengthened Cancun’s case to welcome choirs from around the globe.

For the choir members, the Carnegie Hall prospect signals both recognition and responsibility. “We carry our city’s name, our country’s culture,” said soprano Ana Velázquez. “Performing at Carnegie Hall would let us share Mexico’s rich musical tradition with a new audience.”

Should plans proceed, the choir will begin intensive preparations this fall, refining repertoire and fundraising for travel costs. Community leaders have already pledged support, noting that this international spotlight could boost cultural tourism and inspire other local artists.

As the Municipal Choir Company weighs its next steps, the echo of last night’s ovation serves as a reminder: talent can emerge from anywhere—even the tropical shores of Cancun—and capture the world’s attention.

