Six private hospitals refused care in Cancun after woman was shot at taco stands

A taco shop employee in Cancún suffered a gunshot wound to her left eye after gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on the Los Tarascos shop in region 505, at the corner of La Luna Avenue and 50th Street. Despite her employer’s offer to cover all medical costs, she was turned away by at least six private hospitals before she finally received treatment just before 4 a.m. this Friday at the IMSS General Hospital in region 510.

Early on Friday night, a private ambulance rushed the 28-year‑old woman to Amerimed, Playamed, Galenia, Quirúrgica del Sur, Azura and another facility, but none would admit her. Unofficial reports say each institution insisted on payment or valid insurance before providing care.

Hospitals in Cancún often require upfront payment for specialized services, even in emergencies. In this case, although the employer guaranteed to settle all bills, hospital administrators reportedly said they could not proceed without confirming coverage. The victim spent hours on a medical “round robin,” delaying critical care after her injury.

Local police secured the scene at Los Tarascos shortly after the attack. Officers found bullet casings and confirmed the victim’s wound was caused by a stray round fired by assailants riding a motorcycle. No arrests have been made so far.

Paramedics described the wound as serious. “She lost vision in her left eye,” said one EMT, who asked not to be named. “Every minute counts in these cases, and delays like this can cost lives.”

Eventually, staff at the IMSS General Hospital stepped in. The public facility admitted her around 3:45 a.m., provided emergency surgery, and stabilized her condition. IMSS officials noted that public hospitals in Mexico are bound by law to treat life‑threatening emergencies without requiring prior payment.

The episode has drawn criticism from patient rights advocates. They say private hospitals must follow the General Health Law, which obliges all medical centers to stabilize patients in critical condition before discussing payment. “Refusing a wounded person is unacceptable,” said Marta López of the Cancún Health Rights Coalition. “We need clear enforcement so nobody faces a choice between life and money.”

Patients without insurance often turn to private care for shorter wait times and perceived quality. But this case exposes a gap: when payment can’t be verified immediately, injured people risk being left untreated. Health experts call for private hospitals to adopt transparent emergency protocols and guarantee that trauma victims receive immediate help, with payment details sorted afterward.

As the woman recovers under IMSS care, her employer is pressing for an investigation into the private hospitals’ refusals. Police continue to search for the shooters, and medical authorities in Quintana Roo say they will review the incident to ensure the law protects all patients in urgent need.

The incident underscores the need for a reliable emergency system—public or private—that never turns away someone in a life‑or‑death situation. Cancún’s growing tourism industry and local workforce depend on swift medical response when violence strikes. Ensuring private hospitals respect their legal duty could save lives and restore confidence in the city’s healthcare network.

