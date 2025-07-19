Playa del Carmen taxi union murders leave three tortured bodies

Early Friday, July 18, 2025, police discovered the bodies of three men, members of the Lázaro Cárdenas del Río taxi drivers’ union, bearing clear signs of torture. They were located in a green area alongside the Puerto Morelos–Playa del Carmen highway. This grim discovery marks the sixth killing of union…

Early Friday, July 18, 2025, police discovered the bodies of three men, members of the Lázaro Cárdenas del Río taxi drivers’ union, bearing clear signs of torture. They were located in a green area alongside the Puerto Morelos–Playa del Carmen highway. This grim discovery marks the sixth killing of union members in Quintana Roo so far this year.

Authorities identified the victims as Saúl Villegas Lozano, Alexis Blanco Mendoza and David Méndez Torres. The Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) had issued wanted cards for the trio after their disappearance was reported on Thursday, July 17. All three were last seen on June 16 in Playa del Carmen.

In the early hours of Friday, officers on routine patrol spotted the bodies. Nearby, investigators found handwritten messages allegedly left by organized crime gang members. Union drivers say the same group had plastered threatening posters around the city in recent weeks, warning drivers against speaking out.

Playa del Carmen taxi union murders deepen safety concerns

With six union members murdered this year, leaders and residents are raising alarms. Last Sunday, union representative Abel N. was gunned down by unknown assailants as he arrived home in an informal settlement. In March, another driver from the same union was shot and killed, and in February the first union member fell victim to an execution‑style killing.

Unofficial sources tell reporters that the brutality of this latest attack and the location of the bodies point to organized crime involvement. The FGE’s investigative police have launched a special unit to process forensic evidence, recover digital data and trace the origin of the gang messages. So far, the office has not publicly confirmed a motive.

The Lázaro Cárdenas del Río union represents hundreds of drivers who ferry locals and tourists across Quintana Roo. It is one of the state’s largest transportation cooperatives, and members rely on it for legal support and security guidance. Union leaders are now demanding stepped‑up patrols on key routes and protective escorts for drivers working late shifts.

In recent months, Quintana Roo authorities have recorded an uptick in targeted killings linked to drug and human‑trafficking networks. Cartels often exploit local transport hubs to move illicit goods, and the Puerto Morelos highway is known as a corridor for such activity. Officials say disrupting these criminal routes requires coordinated action across federal, state and municipal agencies.

Families of the three victims have been notified, with some relatives traveling from other states to identify their loved ones. The union has set up an emergency fund to help cover funeral costs and is coordinating legal aid for the families. Drivers have organized vigils to honor the dead and call for justice.

Municipal authorities in Playa del Carmen have scheduled a press conference for Monday to outline new security measures for taxi drivers and other frontline workers. The mayor’s office says it will review patrol routes, increase lighting on rural roads and deploy additional officers at union request.

As Playa del Carmen gears up for its peak tourist season, business owners worry that repeated violence could undermine visitor confidence. Local chambers of commerce are pressing state officials to ensure safe travel for residents and tourists alike, saying public safety is essential for the region’s economy.

For now, union members remain on edge. They are urging anyone with information to come forward. The FGE has set up a dedicated hotline and is promising swift action against those responsible. But until arrests are made, taxi drivers will navigate their shifts under a growing shadow of danger.

