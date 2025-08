Playa del Carmen, QR - The buzz around sustainable honey production grew louder this weekend as Playa del Carmen hosted the Second Encuentro por la Miel de Quintana Roo, drawing more than 200 Mayan beekeepers, researchers, and food artisans from across the Yucatán Peninsula. The event put a spotlight on traditional and regenerative apiculture, with an emphasis on expanding value chains and dignifying the work...

