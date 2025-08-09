Tulum Hotel Occupancy Falls Behind Cancún and Isla Mujeres in Summer Season

Tulum, Quintana Roo – Tulum’s summer tourism season is showing signs of slower momentum compared to other destinations in Quintana Roo, with the latest state occupancy report placing the resort town well behind its coastal rivals.

According to data released this week, Tulum hotel occupancy averaged 62.6% in the most recent reading, a figure that lags significantly behind the levels seen in Cancún and Isla Mujeres, where demand has stayed consistently high. The overall state average stood at roughly 70%, representing more than 95,000 rooms occupied each day.

Uneven summer demand across Quintana Roo

The figures highlight what industry observers describe as an uneven distribution of visitors this summer. While Cancún’s established air connectivity and large-scale resort infrastructure continue to attract steady flows of both domestic and international travelers, Tulum appears to be facing challenges in capturing the same volume.

Tourism officials have previously noted that the municipality’s growth in vacation rental options may be influencing hotel performance. Independent analysis earlier this year showed that while hotel occupancy in Tulum hovered around the low 60s, alternative accommodations were enjoying stronger bookings, with some averaging more than 75% occupancy during peak weeks.

Shifts in travel patterns

Travel agencies and hospitality operators suggest several factors could be influencing the slowdown in hotel stays. Limited direct flight connections to the new Tulum International Airport, which opened less than a year ago, may be reducing the number of short-stay visitors who typically book hotels. At the same time, rising nightly rates at boutique properties—many of which cater to niche markets—could be pushing budget-conscious travelers toward rental platforms.

In contrast, Cancún and Isla Mujeres maintain a dominant position in the state’s tourism sector thanks to robust international flight schedules, package tour offerings, and a concentration of large hotels able to accommodate major group bookings.

Quick read Tulum hotel occupancy is tracking below state leaders 62.6% Latest occupancy reading for Tulum The newest snapshot shows Tulum lagging behind Cancún and Isla Mujeres, signaling uneven summer demand across Quintana Roo. Relative index (Cancún / Isla Mujeres = 100) Cancún / Isla Mujeres Tulum What “occupancy” means. It’s the share of available hotel rooms sold during the period measured. Why it matters. Lower hotel occupancy in Tulum than nearby hubs points to softer demand even as the broader state market stays active. Source: Latest reading reported by Novedades Quintana Roo (SIPSE).

Looking ahead to the peak season

Local business owners are watching the coming weeks closely, hoping that occupancy will climb as the high summer season continues. August traditionally delivers a strong final push before the September slowdown, and stakeholders in Tulum’s hospitality industry are expected to step up marketing efforts targeting both domestic holidaymakers and regional visitors from nearby states.

State tourism authorities have not indicated any immediate policy measures to address the imbalance, but industry insiders say improvements in connectivity, better promotion of inland attractions, and competitive pricing could help the municipality close the gap with its neighbors.

Tulum hotel occupancy may not be matching Cancún’s or Isla Mujeres’ levels for now, but with the right adjustments, the town could see its numbers rise before the season draws to a close.