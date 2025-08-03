Yucatán Restaurant Industry Slowdown Signals Weak Summer Demand

The Yucatán restaurant industry is showing signs of strain as the country’s economic slowdown cuts into domestic spending and summer tourism underperforms, according to Claudia González Góngora, local president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac). Speaking about tourism trends during the first month of July, traditionally a high season for travel, González acknowledged that both internal and external macroeconomic...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter