Costalegre Beach Towns Offer Eco Adventures and Quiet Luxury

Far removed from the crowds of Puerto Vallarta or Cancún, the Pacific coastline of Costalegre is home to a string of beach towns. These towns quietly champion conservation, cultural authenticity, and nature-first travel. Known as the “Happy Coast,” this 200-mile stretch between Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo invites travelers. It invites them to slow down and connect deeply with the region’s land, sea, and people.

Framed by lush jungle and surf-kissed shores, each town along Costalegre offers a unique rhythm. From untamed retreats like Arroyo Seco to the community warmth of La Manzanilla, the region is a model. It models sustainable tourism in Mexico.

Arroyo Seco: Surf, sunsets, and conservation

For those who crave solitude, Arroyo Seco delivers pristine beaches and a regenerative lifestyle. It's a sanctuary for adventurers and nature-lovers alike. Whether it’s surfing the wild waves of Playa Grande or birdwatching along the mangrove estuaries, the experience is intimate and immersive.

Accommodations match the ethos: Capacha Center, an eco-project born from nonprofit and university partnerships, offers stays. These stays support sea turtle protection and bird reintroduction efforts, including the Military Macaw. Nearby, Paikea Mexico hosts glamping retreats centered on surfing, yoga, and wellness, with a rustic beachfront vibe.

Punta Perula: Calm seas and island adventures

Nestled along the Bay of Chamela, Punta Perula is a fishing village where simplicity meets island-hopping fun. Calm waters make it a base for excursions to Isla Cocinas. There, travelers can snorkel in clear coves and relax on empty sands.

Local operators like Mex-ECO Tours offer boat tours, while fresh oysters are served just steps from shore. Dining at Mariscos Chee Chee, a regional staple for over 30 years, offers an unfiltered taste of local seafood traditions.

Guests can unwind at Casa Tilmacalli Hotel, a quiet boutique retreat near the bay. Alternatively, they can stay at Villa Nawuales, which features handcrafted villas overlooking the Pacific.

La Manzanilla: Nature and community in balance

Located along the Bay of Tenacatita, La Manzanilla blends environmental awareness with a relaxed village lifestyle. Its Cocodrilario, a protected estuary, provides a rare chance to observe crocodiles in the wild. Meanwhile, La Manzanilla Beach offers three miles of soft sands ideal for strolling or family swims.

Eco-conscious travelers will find a match in Chantli Mare, a seven-room oceanfront retreat with deep local roots. Just steps from the beach and community wildlife center, Clara Vista Villas and MangleRojo offer earthy-yet-elegant beachside living. They use natural materials and locally sourced design elements.

Melaque: Family-friendly beaches with local flair

Popular among Canadian snowbirds and domestic travelers, Melaque combines beachside energy with down-to-earth charm. The protected bay creates ideal conditions for kayaking, paddleboarding, and water skiing, making it a hit with families.

Stay options include Hotel Tepalcates, an adults-only hideaway where each room pays homage to a different Mexican state. Alternatively, there are Bungalows Las Hamacas, which offers direct beach access, a pool, and an on-site restaurant in a more casual setting.

Barra de Navidad: Walkable charm with festive vibes

Located where a freshwater lagoon meets the sea, Barra de Navidad stands out for its marina, walkable malecón, and lively yet laid-back spirit. A quick boat ride leads to Isla Navidad, perfect for day-trippers seeking nature and seclusion.

Visitors can enjoy fresh seafood and live music at El Manglito. They might also grab breakfast by the bay at Bananas, or shop for handmade crafts along the waterfront promenade.

For accommodations, Hotel Barra de Navidad offers beachside simplicity just steps from the action. Meanwhile, Cabo Blanco—with its pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and on-site dining—provides resort comforts only minutes from town.

The wider Costalegre region: Quiet luxury, low-impact values

Though often associated with high-end resorts like Four Seasons Tamarindo, Careyes, and the upcoming Six Senses Xala, Costalegre is not just for the elite. The region thrives on an intentional mix of luxury and low-density tourism. It offers everything from family-run villas to nature-focused boutique hotels.

Tourism here reflects a regional commitment to environmental stewardship. Visitors are encouraged to engage in low-impact travel—whether through eco-resorts, wildlife experiences, or community-based dining and tours.

Costalegre spans the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, La Huerta, and Cihuatlán. The area is accessible via Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) to the north and Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO) to the south. A fully paved stretch of Federal Highway 200 links its towns. Additionally, Chalacatepec International Airport is in development. This signals further growth while maintaining the region’s sustainability-first approach.

A destination for travelers who want more than beaches

For travelers seeking more than just sun and sand, Costalegre offers a deeper connection to nature, culture, and community. It's not about the resort buffet or the Instagram-perfect pool. It’s about waking up to birdsong in a palm-thatched bungalow, eating seafood caught hours earlier, and finding joy in places where life moves slower and means more.

