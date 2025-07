Search for missing teen continues after a 14‑year‑old slipped into a crocodile‑infested channel in Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, with Civil Protection, police, firefighters and lifeguards leading the operation. On Friday, July 18, Civil Protection elements, the Public Security Directorate, firefighters and lifeguards launched a coordinated search operation in the municipality of…

On Friday, July 18, Civil Protection elements, the Public Security Directorate, firefighters and lifeguards launched a coordinated search operation in the municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, after 14‑year‑old Andrés Alejandro S. H. fell into a water channel known to harbor crocodiles. The teenager, originally from Cortazar, Guanajuato, was with his family when he slipped on the muddy bank and plunged into the channel.

Despite extensive efforts, emergency teams have yet to locate the minor’s body. Municipal Police officers who arrived shortly after the accident reported spotting what appeared to be a crocodile gripping the young man’s body. Authorities fired several shots at the reptile, but it retreated into the mangrove before rescuers could recover the victim.

Search for missing teen drives extensive operation

Throughout Saturday, more than 40 personnel from various agencies have scoured the banks, waterways and surrounding mangrove thickets. Rescue boats and aerial drones comb the channel’s twists and turns, while trained dogs and divers inspect submerged areas. A Civil Protection spokesperson said teams are expanding the search perimeter each hour, focusing on neighboring channels that connect to the site of the accident.

Witnesses told investigators the teenager leaned over the edge to retrieve a fallen sandal when he lost his footing. Within seconds, crocodiles in the shallow section lunged and dragged him under. “We are working around the clock,” the spokesperson added. “Our priority is locating Andrés and bringing closure to his family.”

Residents of coastal communities like Puerto Vallarta are reminded that channels, estuaries and mangroves can conceal hidden dangers. While Vallarta’s waterways differ from those in Michoacán, local lifeguards and ranger units stress vigilance near any body of water—especially where crocodile sightings have been reported. Visitors and locals should heed posted warnings and report unusual wildlife activity immediately to 911.

